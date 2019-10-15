UWCT to shine light on anxiety with community screening of Angst

IndieFlix, along with its non-profit arm the IndieFlix Foundation, in­tends to spark a global conversation about anxiety through the screening of its brand-new documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety at UWC Thailand International School (UWCT) in Thalang on Wednesday, No­vember 6 at 7:15pm.

This free screening is open to any­one in Phuket and is intended to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts. The event will include a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by small group discussions led by UWCT’s Secondary School Peer Support Group.

Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick aim to start a global conver­sation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilise the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.

The film also includes a special inter­view with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the great­est athletes of all time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

Part of the beauty of this film is the openness of the children and young adults featured; for some of them, the Angst project marks the first time they are publicly sharing their experiences with anxiety. The producers hope that this candidness and bravery will in­spire communities to do the same.

Admission to the event is free with reservation as space is limited. To reserve a seat, click here or email rsvp@uwcthailand.ac.th

The screening is appropriate for viewers 10 years and older. For more information, and to watch the trailer, visit angstmovie.com