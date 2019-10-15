THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UWCT to shine light on anxiety with community screening of Angst

UWCT to shine light on anxiety with community screening of Angst

IndieFlix, along with its non-profit arm the IndieFlix Foundation, in­tends to spark a global conversation about anxiety through the screening of its brand-new documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety at UWC Thailand International School (UWCT) in Thalang on Wednesday, No­vember 6 at 7:15pm.

CommunityHealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 October 2019, 10:00AM

The screening is free and open to any­one in Phuket.

The screening is free and open to any­one in Phuket.

This free screening is open to any­one in Phuket and is intended to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts. The event will include a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by small group discussions led by UWCT’s Secondary School Peer Support Group.

Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick aim to start a global conver­sation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilise the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.

The film also includes a special inter­view with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the great­est athletes of all time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Part of the beauty of this film is the openness of the children and young adults featured; for some of them, the Angst project marks the first time they are publicly sharing their experiences with anxiety. The producers hope that this candidness and bravery will in­spire communities to do the same.

Admission to the event is free with reservation as space is limited. To reserve a seat, click here or email rsvp@uwcthailand.ac.th

The screening is appropriate for viewers 10 years and older. For more information, and to watch the trailer, visit angstmovie.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket History: Why Penang was colonised but Phuket was not
Behind the lens: Life through the eyes of a news agency photojournalist
Solace in Siem Reap: A journey into the wonders of Cambodia
Captaining The Boathouse: GM Eric Weber guides the iconic hotel into a new era
Joaquin Phoenix gives performance of the decade in Joker
InterContinental Phuket Resort to welcome top UK chef Jeff Tan for four-day residency
VIPs to hit Phuket for exclusive three-day amfAR fundraiser
Supernatural drama The Stranded to be platform’s first Thai original series
QSI Phuket photo book showcases snap happy students’ newfound skills
Green Thoughts: Grand palms
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – A long life lived with love for his people
Take it to the floor: An exercise to work the pelvic muscles
Mauy the graffiti artist: spraying a wall near you
Raising B1.55 Mn for charity! [VIDEO]
Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019