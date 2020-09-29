Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UWC Thailand represents Thailand in Top 100 Global School Showcase at World Education Week

UWC Thailand represents Thailand in Top 100 Global School Showcase at World Education Week

On Monday, October 5, from 3-4pm GMT (9-10pm Phuket time), a panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on “Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools”. The presentation is part of World Education Week (WEW), the world’s biggest education conference, enabling schools to share their learning and is expected to reach over 100,000 attendees from October 5-9.

Education
By Press Release

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 11:00AM

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

A panel from UWC Thailand International School will present the school’s expertise on ‘Mindfulness and its Role in Wellbeing in Schools’ as part of World Education Week. Photo: UWC Thailand

« »

The 100 schools will join together to drive progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on Quality Education (SDG 4) – designed to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all. UWC Thailand is the only school in Thailand to be amongst the Top 100 and has the honour of presenting first.

“Since UWC Thailand’s founding in 2008, social-emotional learning and mindfulness has been one of our core pillars. The motto of the school – “Good Heart, Balanced Mind, Healthy Body” – is alive and well here, permeating every aspect of our programme,” explains Jason McBride, UWC Thailand Head of School.

“Our goal is to raise great human beings who will use education as a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and sustainability. To create lasting change, children have to first know themselves in order to be able to know others and how to work with them for a better future.”

Although the need for mindfulness education has come to the fore in many global conversations, UWC Thailand’s experience embedding mindfulness across a Nursery to Grade 12 curriculum for over a decade is a case study on how to turn conversations into action. In sharing the school’s three-part approach of “be mindful, teach mindfully, teach mindfulness”, WEW conference attendees will learn about staff training, mindfulness and wellness integration into timetables, and building a mindful community of student and parent practitioners.

The session will be moderated by McBride and led by Lucy Keller, Head of Mindfulness at UWC Thailand. Student, teacher and staff perspectives will also be shared through conversations with a diverse panel during the session. The key takeaways are:

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
  • Why mindfulness is integral to UWC Thailand and how it could benefit other schools.
  • How to build a community that pauses, notices, and checks in. 
  • How to practice paying attention with kindness and curiosity to the present moment.
  • How teachers can work on getting over the guilt of taking time for their own practice or time “off timetable” with the students to practice mindfulness.
  • How-to resources for starting your school’s mindfulness programme.

This ground-breaking event is led by Vikas Pota, a globally-respected leader and driving force in the education, international development, philanthropy and technology sectors. 

In launching the event, Mr Pota said: “I am incredibly inspired by the schools that applied to take part in this year’s World Education Week. Their commitment to improving the life chances of their learners by nurturing expertise and wanting to share their experience with others, especially in these challenging times, says a lot about the global education community.

“By sharing the ways in which these schools have developed their expertise, we can encourage others to feel inspired to undertake the same journey to excellence. That is a real and tangible way in which World Education Week can accelerate progress on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The project was also welcomed by Jaime Saavedra, the Global Director for Education at the World Bank. “The sheer scale of educators around the globe combining to share expertise, excellence and wisdom in accelerating learning is hugely impressive,” Saaverda said. “If all educators learn from the best educators of their countries and of the world we would make immense progress in ensuring inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.”

The event, sponsored by the LEGO Foundation & Jacobs Foundation, will be hosted from the World Education Week website. The event is free to view. Click here to register.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Dog marks World Rabies Day 2020 with vaccination drive
Michelin Guide Thailand 2021 introduces two new awards and a new distinction
Getting ‘Buffaloed’ is a good thing
Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade
A Community Rises: UWC Thailand’s Project Independence
Culinary Detective: Kata Rocks shines in uncertain times
‘Blood Vessel’ keeps vampire horror afloat
Blazing Saddles: A Wild and Crazy Ride
Disney’s ‘New Born Royals’ takes teens to heart
Patong Municipality to hold ‘chilies for plastic bottles’ exchange
Culinary Detective: Shakers in the South
Soi Dog Foundation doctor appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee
Getting off to an ideal start
Inaugural Thailand Plant-Based Food Awards open for voting
While COVID stalls blockbusters, Mulan makes it through

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Bloody hell ! Let business start ! All this negative thinking get us nowhere ! Look forward and stop...(Read More)

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

They realized not to have enough handcuffs, shackles, foreigner size prison clothes, and, ... not l...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This mother needs help not jail. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Why 120 Chinese 'tourists' ( read: 'business' people) may enter and foreigners prese...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Emergency Decree till 31 Oct. Married foreigners/Retirees still can not return to their homes in Tha...(Read More)

B3,000 handout for 10 million

This is another way to make poor peoples silence, another thing they remove this 600 Bath old people...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Any revenue from them will just end up in the pockets of corrupt officials or back in China where mo...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Quarantine will prevent 99,9% of past million tourists to come, how will the Pukhet people will surv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

This flight may originate in Guangzhou, bt the passenger could be from anywhere in China maybe even ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

711 will benefit from these Chinese, I will be keeping well away from them...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 