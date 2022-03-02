BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UWC Thailand petitions against slaughterhouse near school

UWC Thailand petitions against slaughterhouse near school

PHUKET: UWC Thailand International School, located in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, in northern Phuket, has filed a formal petition against a slaughterhouse covering several rai from being built within 400 metres of the school.

environmenthealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 March 2022, 11:45AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Foundation Board member Sirivipa Dusiyami Berger and Head of School Lural Ramirez submitted the petition to Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan at the new Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 1).

The school administrators expressed their concern that construction of the slaughterhouse will have long-term environmental effects on people in the area, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The slaughterhouse is planned to be built on three to four rai approximately 300-400 metres from the school. Both locations are within close proximity to the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary, the report added.

Vice Governor Amnuay formally received the written petition and said he would pass it on to the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office.

MGID

“The petitioner does not have to worry because before the matter is presented to the Provincial Environment Board, the construction must pass an environmental impact report [EIA, Environment Impact Assessment],” he said.

“The committee must tell the relevant stakeholders to be notified,” he added.

“The report [EIA] is to express opinions that all parties agree to allow society to move forward in a sustainable manner,” Vice Governor Amnuay explained.

Issues regarding the construction of the slaughterhouse will be raised at a later meeting, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 March 2022 - 15:49:43 

If the proposed slaughter house will be build 'sustainable' according the law and next operational according the law(!), as dictated in EIA, what can be the school's problem? Short distance from the school is a great opportunity to give the students a tour in the slaughter house when it becomes operational.

christysweet | 02 March 2022 - 13:00:51 

Can't have them hearing ear the screams of their morning bacon or offal-burgers? It should be part of the curriculum for non-vegan students to witness animals being slaughtered. And since when have EIAs ever stopped any construction project on Phuket?  I am witnessing a neighboring wetland being filled in for yet another cheesy McVilla development

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT looks to short-haul markets
Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’
All five on boat with Tangmo face charges
Phuket marks 649 new COVID cases, one more death
Cabinet to review COVID scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hoteliers call for the end of RT-PCR tests and Thailand Pass || March 2
Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre
Former interior minister faces graft charge
Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself
Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue
Escaped Phuket prisoner recaptured
Biden leads Congress in stirring message of solidarity with Ukraine
Power outage to affect Phuket Check Point area
Outpatient service seen as the ‘new normal’
Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

 

Phuket community
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims

Considering the debt run by the company is held by another of his companies as a tax dodge its hardl...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

Seems Thai rulers not yet know that ICC ( International Crime Court) in The Hague in The Netherlands...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

... That is the best advertising... correction: Pranit = minister Prawit....(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

It's good Phuket divert from single tourist industry to more different 'clean' industrie...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

That Thailand is spineless to condemn Russia for invading a peacefull country, day in day out commi...(Read More)

Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians

In Kamala they have just been around filling in the gaps between the rumble strips to get people to ...(Read More)

Former interior minister faces graft charge

No 'visible connection' would probably be more appropriate- no one gets something for nothin...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

How can any Thai with a conscience want this sad weak man to be their leader any longer. Panders to ...(Read More)

Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue

And still no condemnation from the Thai government currently in power. I wonder if the opposition ar...(Read More)

Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself

Definitely a silent cry for help. Nobody with a functioning brain stabs themselves in the stomach to...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket

 