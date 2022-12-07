Pro Property Partners
UWC students running to stop the traffick

RUNNING: Grade 11 and 12 students from UWC Phuket are helping drive a commendable initiative to raise money and awareness as part of efforts to combat modern-day slavery.

Thursday 8 December 2022, 02:30PM

The student-run initiative ‘24-Hour Race’ will take place at Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort from 9am on Jan 21 until 9am on Jan 22.

Participants can elect to race themselves or relay style in a team of up to eight people with the winners those who run the furthest collective distance.

All proceeds from the race are donated to a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Pattaya. CAC works to build a safe environment where child victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation are able to speak to forensically trained interviewers about the trauma they have experienced. They are provided education and mentored in leadership and project building. CAC works to prevent the possibility of re-trafficking.

The 24-Hour Race is a Running To Stop The Traffik (RTSTT) initiative consisting of 21 student-led races worldwide, where participants push themselves physically and mentally for 24 hours for those in need and to stop human trafficking. Next year, it is the turn of Grade 11 and 12 students from UWC Thailand.

C and C Marine

Since the movement’s founding in 2010 there have over 130,000 students directly engaged in the 24-Hour Race from 256 schools across 20 cities worldwide. The movement has raised close to B50 million which has helped fund over 2,000 rescues and arrests.

There are currently an estimated 50 million people enslaved. Modern slavery is pervasive and often not acknowledged. Many are subjected to forced labour, sex, and marriage and 80% of human trafficking survivors end up being re-trafficked. Slavery can only be ended with greater awareness, understanding, and urgency. 24 Hour Races are a unique, compelling, and successful way to bring that to a generation of youth all over the world. The 24 Hour Race is a movement that brings change to hundreds of people around the world while platforming the upcoming generation to become change makers.

For more information on how to get involved, how the race works and how to buy tickets please visit the website 24hourrace.org/races/phuket or the Instagram page @24hourracephuket

