Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UWC school BISP in touch rugby final

UWC school BISP in touch rugby final

TOUCH RUGBY: The inaugural Vagabonds Summer Touch Rugby competition held over three weekends came to an exciting conclusion last Saturday (June 11) at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang, with pre-tournament favourites UWC ultimately claiming bragging rights after a thrilling 5-3 victory in the final over British International School, Phuket (BISP).

Rugby
By Neil Quail

Saturday 18 June 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

Photo: Thanawat Phumipraphat

« »

Action got underway at 10:30am with ACGC facing off against the Vagabonds Academy team comprising young academy members, parents and Vagabonds senior players.

Having previously defeated ACGC, the Academy were hopeful of another win which would then advance them to a semi-final berth.

Staring down the barrel of the competition’s ‘wooden spoon’ award, however, ACGC raised their game, recording a 3-2 victory and almost immediately returning to the arena to take on UWC for a chance to claim a spot in the final.

Both semi-finals began just after 11:20am as a soft drizzle drifted over the ACG creating ideal playing conditions for BISP and Can’t Grumble to exhibit some fine touch rugby skills.

However, it was Can’t Grumble that eventually crumbled under the more experienced BISP team’s efforts, ending their tournament on the morning’s second 3-2 score line.

The second semi-final was a brutally efficient, one-sided affair for UWC to run out 8-1 winners against their flagging and dishevelled ACGC opponents, thus securing their place in the final.

Following a brief break, BISP and UWC ushered their starting line-ups onto the pitch for the final to roar immediately into life, supported enormously well by the remaining teams and a crowded ACG gallery of spectators.

C and C Marine

Stirling play from both teams kept everyone in attendance entertained as UWC forged ahead by two tries when the half-time break offered a welcome respite for the teams.

BISP would push UWC throughout the second-half, which at one point saw them within grasp of the trophy with a 3-2 score. However, the favourites were able to find another gear as they ran in a further two tries, resulting in a deserved 5-3 victory to claim the title of tournament champions.

It was almost a clean sweep of awards for UWC in having Merrick Fairall crowned as overall player of the tournament. Alex Dupont was awarded young male player of the tournament, Zulaykha Binti Mohd Azman took the young female player of the tournament award, while BISP’s Melissa Hewison took female player of the competition.

Vagabonds RFC president Anthony Van Sleeuwen was on hand to present the winner’s trophy and individual awards. He aso used the opportunity to voice his appreciation for the efforts of tournament organiser Tom George, likewise for Darren Blakeley in his role as senior match official over the three Saturdays, and for all the players and supporters involved.

Plans are already in place for another touch rugby tournament, with details to emerge in the coming weeks, while the Vagabonds senior squad can next be seen in action at the Krabi 7s event being held on July 2.

Social touch rugby continues every Thursday at the ACG starting at 5pm and welcomes everyone to enjoy the activity. For all details, please visit the Vagabonds Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun China’s No.1 duo
Phuket to host Liverpool and Manchester United training camp
Youth Sailors to the fore at PYC
Local football tournament aiming to kick out illegal drugs
Ferrari’s Baku horror show spins F1 title race on its head
US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag
Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens
Date set for Bangtao Beach Run
‘Eat your hats’: Australia celebrates making fifth straight World Cup
Chen denies Ratchanok in Jakarta final
Verstappen stretches title lead after Ferrari engine failure
Thais dominate at Laguna Phuket Marathon
Thailand beat Sri Lanka to set up showdown with Uzbekistan
Leclerc on back-to-back poles in Baku
Phuket behind LA Games Paralympic Sailing campaign

 

Phuket community
Last tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes for good

Excellent news- the place was an inhumane disgrace. Lets hope the animals have some quality of life ...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

In Europe many cities had 3 lane roads for cars. Now already many years: 1 lane for pedestrians, 1 l...(Read More)

Nightlife trading hours to return to normal

Would be nice if one of the Governors, surrounded by staff + photo session, explains to Tourist Isla...(Read More)

Firms cheer easing of tourism rules

...Europe now suffers a airports/airlines staff shortage. Many flight cancellations, and the 'st...(Read More)

Firms cheer easing of tourism rules

Easing of tourism rules will be a relief for many on Phuket. Now to get everything back to normal, a...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Personal I feel it is polite to react on comment of others with respect regardless of what I think a...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK keeps putting in words in comment others through his reactions, words that deforms a comment com...(Read More)

Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas

May as well because of the sheer amount of people (mostly foreigners) who are ignoring the rules any...(Read More)

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

Stupid is as stupid does. ...(Read More)

Nightlife trading hours to return to normal

The stupidest rule is can't purchase take aways between 2-5pm but can at 11am. One of the crimin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Comedy Club
QSI International School Phuket

 