UWC Phuket petitions against slaughterhouse near school

PHUKET: UWC International School Thailand, located in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, in northern Phuket, has filed a formal petition against a slaughterhouse covering several rai from being built within 400 metres of the school.

environmenthealth

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 March 2022, 11:45AM

Foundation Board member Sirivipa Dusiyami Berger and Head of School Lural Ramirez submitted the petition to Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan at the new Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 1).

The school administrators expressed their concern that construction of the slaughterhouse will have long-term environmental effects on people in the area, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The slaughterhouse is planned to be built on three to four rai approximately 300-400 metres from the school. Both locations are within close proximity to the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary, the report added.

Vice Governor Amnuay formally received the written petition and said he would pass it on to the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office.

“The petitioner does not have to worry because before the matter is presented to the Provincial Environment Board, the construction must pass an environmental impact report [EIA, Environment Impact Assessment],” he said.

“The committee must tell the relevant stakeholders to be notified,” he added.

“The report [EIA] is to express opinions that all parties agree to allow society to move forward in a sustainable manner,” Vice Governor Amnuay explained.

Issues regarding the construction of the slaughterhouse will be raised at a later meeting, he added.