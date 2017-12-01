UWC Christmas Fair

Start From: Friday 8 December 2017, 03:30PM to Friday 8 December 2017, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The UWCT Christmas Fair is back, and this year it is being held in the UWCT school grounds on Friday 8th December from 3:30pm onwards. The fair will have a traditional Christmas theme with a Santa's grotto, craft stalls, a Christmas show, traditional (and non-traditional) food and drinks and activities for all of the family. Vendor tables start from as little as 500Baht. If you are interested to participate or would like to find out more information contact psg@uwcthailand.ac.th

Live 89.5 will be broadcasting LIVE from the fair.