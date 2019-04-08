THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

US, Thailand conduct anti-submarine exercises off Phuket

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy and the USS Navy have begun conducting peace-keeping drills in the Andaman Sea under the the eighth iteration of the Guardian Sea exercises, which include a nuclear-powered US Navy Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine.

militarymarine
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 April 2019, 12:32PM

The Guardian Sea exercises yesterday (Apr 7) also saw the Royal Thai Navy contingent fire a C-802A anti-ship missile as part of the drills. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Guardian Sea exercises yesterday (Apr 7) also saw the Royal Thai Navy contingent fire a C-802A anti-ship missile as part of the drills. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Guardian Sea exercises yesterday (Apr 7) also saw the Royal Thai Navy contingent fire a C-802A anti-ship missile as part of the drills. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Guardian Sea exercises yesterday (Apr 7) also saw the Royal Thai Navy contingent fire a C-802A anti-ship missile as part of the drills. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Guardian Sea exercises also feature the USNS Guadaloupe. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Guardian Sea exercises also feature the USNS Guadaloupe. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Rear Adm. Kamjorn Charoenkiat (left) shakes hands with Capt Matt Jerbi, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7, during the opening ceremony for Guardian Sea 2019 on the flight deck of RTN frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471). Photo: US Navy

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Rear Adm. Kamjorn Charoenkiat (left) shakes hands with Capt Matt Jerbi, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7, during the opening ceremony for Guardian Sea 2019 on the flight deck of RTN frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471). Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the Guardian Sea 2019 exercises were held on the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the Guardian Sea 2019 exercises were held on the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the Guardian Sea 2019 exercises were held on the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the Guardian Sea 2019 exercises were held on the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the Guardian Sea 2019 exercises were held on the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the Guardian Sea 2019 exercises were held on the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

Capt Matt Jerbi, commodore of the US Navy Destroyer Squadron 7 (right) tours the bridge of Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej after the opening ceremony for Guardian Sea 2019 yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

Capt Matt Jerbi, commodore of the US Navy Destroyer Squadron 7 (right) tours the bridge of Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej after the opening ceremony for Guardian Sea 2019 yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ryan Troupe answers questions from Royal Thai Navy counterparts during an anti-submarine warfare subject matter expert exchange, as part of Guardian Sea 2019. Photo: US Navy

Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ryan Troupe answers questions from Royal Thai Navy counterparts during an anti-submarine warfare subject matter expert exchange, as part of Guardian Sea 2019. Photo: US Navy

US and Royal Thai Navy leaders stand together after a senior delegation office call at the Third Naval Area Command Headquarters, as part of Guardian Sea 2019 yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

US and Royal Thai Navy leaders stand together after a senior delegation office call at the Third Naval Area Command Headquarters, as part of Guardian Sea 2019 yesterday (Apr 7). Photo: US Navy

Military Sealift Command Capt Kevin Sauls, ships master of USNS Guadalupe (left) shakes hands with Rear Adm. Kritsana Kultiya, Chief of Staff for the Third Naval Area during a senior delegation office call at the Third Naval Area Command Headquarters, as part of Guardian Sea 2019. Photo: US Navy

Military Sealift Command Capt Kevin Sauls, ships master of USNS Guadalupe (left) shakes hands with Rear Adm. Kritsana Kultiya, Chief of Staff for the Third Naval Area during a senior delegation office call at the Third Naval Area Command Headquarters, as part of Guardian Sea 2019. Photo: US Navy

The opening ceremony of the exercises was held aboard the RTN frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday (Apr 7), led by Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Rear Admiral Kamjorn Charoenkiat joined by Capt Samarn Khunthapon.

The Los Angeles-class submarine, not identified in reports, and underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadaloupe along with two RTN frigates, a corvette and a Sea Hawk helicopter will participate in over a dozen drills, designed to incorporate shared techniques in real-world at-sea environments.

“Guardian Sea 2019 marks the first time the RTN will deploy a towed array. The towed array sonar aboard HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, used for detecting undersea contacts including submarines, demonstrates the increasing complexity and sophistication of the exercise with more advanced training objectives,” The US Navy noted in its release announcing the commencement of the exercises.

“The US and Royal Thai Navy continues to work closely in anti-submarine warfare towards building upon our already-established combined capabilities,” said Capt Matt Jerbi, commodore of US Navy Destroyer Squadron 7.

“Guardian Sea 2019 is a premier exercise that demonstrates our commitment to each other in ensuring that we are ready to counter any threats together, both above and underwater,” he said.

“This is the kind of training our Sailors practice for at home and implement at sea,” said Rear-Admiral Jimmy Pitts, commander of the US Navy Submarine Group Seven.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase the skills our crews have honed and sharing our best practices with our Thai Navy counterparts,” he added.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The exercise is organised in two phases with a shore phase consisting of subject matter expert exchanges across every aspect of anti-submarine warfare and a subsequent sea phase that culminates with tracking a submarine while protecting a surface ship in a “free-play” event.

The exercises yesterday also saw the Royal Thai Navy contingent fire a C-802A anti-ship missile as part of the drills.

“Our ability to conduct anti-submarine exercises while implementing lessons learned, advanced tactics and procedures into each new iteration of Guardian Sea is a testament to the professionalism and interoperability of both U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy forces,” said Lt Josh Northcutt, US Navy Guardian Sea lead planner.

“Having been part of the team during Guardian Sea 2018, I look forward to building upon shared knowledge from last year and reconnecting with our friends from the Royal Thai Navy.”

Guardian Sea builds upon other engagements and exercises with Thailand to include Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT), now in its 25th iteration; Pacific Partnership, the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission; Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) involving more than a dozen partner nations; and Cobra Gold, Indo-Pacific's largest multinational exercise.

“These engagements serve to enhance information sharing and coordination, build mutual warfighting capability and support long-term regional cooperation,” noted the US Navy in its release.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jet-ski trailers allowed back on Patong Beach
Phuket Navy base gets new Commander
No irregularities found in latest Phuket IUU fishing inspection
Officials deny ‘irregularities’ in artificial coral reef project
Phuket-based Navy sent to assist injured cargo ship crew member
British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report
Phuket Opinion: Military uniforms for beach surf safety anyone?
Navy rescues 161 tourists stranded on island off Phuket
Isoc steps in over Phuket marine safety
Time for cave boys to meet the press
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
King urges speedy rescue from cave
Perilous exit dive only way out for boys
Dead or alive, search for whale shark continues off Phuket

 

Phuket community
Haze causes thousands to fall ill in North

Not 'HAZE'! It is human made hazardous 'SMOG'! Well, north Thailand this year will...(Read More)

Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges

"Well,excused due to age" Same could be said about that serial poster,but i think it's...(Read More)

Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill

For a save way to Patong for a Tunnel to Patong. And stricter Law enforcement on reckless and traf...(Read More)

Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges

A Defence Minister who steps in the shoes of a Minister of Justice, Court Judges ( not independent?)...(Read More)

Every Drop Counts: Celebrating Songkran sustainably

Until today not a single word of the Governor about the water crisis on Phuket. Yes, true, many thai...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

:The dirt bag foreigners are generally single men who come here as sex tourists, decide that this is...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

The tuktuk driver's demeanor in the photo says it all...he doesn't want to hear about it. Th...(Read More)

Phuket’s 10yr old golf star scores albatross and qualifies for US tournament

An albatross is also called a double eagle, not a double bogey. [Indeed! Silly mistake - now fixed -...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

PLTO Chief ducked in already. He said: ' we sett up training already', is a lie. It is the a...(Read More)

Election Commission orders six election re-runs

Voting is over. Here and there a few re-counts/re-voting for the eye of the world. Of course, just ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala

 