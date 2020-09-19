BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87

WORLD: US Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg died yesterday (Sept 18), opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign.

deathpolitics
By AFP

Saturday 19 September 2020, 12:11PM

Affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, the 87-year-old Ginsburg was the oldest justice of nine on the Supreme Court. Photo: AFP.

Affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, the 87-year-old Ginsburg was the oldest justice of nine on the Supreme Court. Photo: AFP.

Affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, the 87-year-old Ginsburg was the oldest justice of nine on the Supreme Court.

She died after a fight with pancreatic cancer, the court announced, saying she passed away “surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC.”

Coming just 46 days before an election in which President Donald Trump lags his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, the vacancy offers the Republican a chance to lock in a conservative majority at the court for decades to come.

Trump - who was told of Ginsburg’s passing while on the campaign trail - issued a statement praising her as a “titan of the law,” but gave no indication whether he intended to press ahead with a nomination.

Accolades flowed in for the pioneering Jewish justice, from former president Jimmy Carter who called her a “beacon of justice” to Hillary Clinton who thanked her for paving the way for “so many women.”

In Washington, hundreds of tearful mourners headed to lay flowers and light candles in front of the Supreme Court, where the diminutive Ginsburg sat for 27 years, even taking arguments and issuing opinions from her hospital bed after repeated bouts with illness over the past two years.

Ginsburg anchored the court’s liberal faction, whittled to four by two Trump appointments since 2017.

The appointment of a sixth conservative justice could lead to a court that would potentially remove abortion rights, strengthen the powers of business, and water down rights provided minorities and the LGBTQ community over the past three decades.

Within minutes of the news of her death, the enormous political battle had begun - with Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden warning Trump had no right to name a successor so close to the November 3 election.

Democrats are expected to fight tough to force a delay - an uphill battle given the control Trump’s Republicans have on the Senate, which must approve any nominee.

Fought for women’s rights

Born in Brooklyn in 1933, Ginsburg was a law school star when women didn’t study law, and a law professor with a powerful impact establishing rights for women and minorities.

She died on the evening that marked the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. According to tradition, those who die during the holiday are revered as a “tzaddik,” or a person of great righteousness.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump, campaigning in Minnesota, was on stage at a rally when the news broke, and was informed of her passing by reporters after his speech.

Thai Residential

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that," he said. “Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

He later issued a formal statement in her honor, as the White House and Congress lowered flags to half-staff.

Election issue

Bader’s death gives Trump the opportunity to tilt the court to the right, potentially for decades, with media reporting that a new nominee could be quick.

But it also has the potential to mobilize voters on the Democratic side - against Trump and congressional Republicans come November.

Trump himself said in August he would have no qualms about naming a new justice so close to the election, and last week unveiled 20 names of possible choices, all deeply conservative.

Drawing a line in the sand yesterday, Biden warned: “The voters should pick the president, and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider.”

“This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016 when they were almost 10 months to go before the election. That’s the position the United States Senate must take today.”

Biden was referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision in 2016, in president Barack Obama’s last year in office, to block Obama’s court nominee so that Trump could name his own the following year.

In a statement Friday McConnell rejected the notion he had set a precedent.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said.

Ginsburg herself was acutely aware of the stakes of her health on the court balance, and her fans fretted at her increasingly frequent trips to the hospital over the past two years.

According to NPR radio, Ginsburg raised the issue this week with her granddaughter Clara Spera.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts of power across island
UK exempts Thais from quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Koh Kaew
Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall
Prosecutors to indict ’Boss’ on cocaine, reckless driving charges
Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of Covid-19
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Storm looms! Stage set for Bangkok Protest! One new Thailand Covid death! || September 18
Phuket weather puts Patong seafood festival on hold
Phuket motorists urged to slow down during heavy weather
Phuket’s health and wellness JAND Group wins two prestigious international awards
B112bn glove deal gets chop
Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October
Mains water supply outages to affect Patong, Karon for a week
Doctors report Nong Mint died of heart failure
Bureaucratic bungle leaves tankless water tower standing

 

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

all they need now will be flights to get there...(Read More)

Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall

Strange,I been looking for somebody to cut a dead coconut tree and all I get is after the rain/wind ...(Read More)

Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

How did everything go with the salvage of the Raya 4 ferry and her cargo? It supposed to start 28 Au...(Read More)

Prosecutors to indict ’Boss’ on cocaine, reckless driving charges

And the whole farce starts all over again... well, we live in hope it doesn't.....(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

The Ed's. warning about generalizations was long time overdue. The agenda of some people seems t...(Read More)

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Immigration going make it hard on us foreigners again for no reason.i would never invest in Thailand...(Read More)

Bureaucratic bungle leaves tankless water tower standing

Huh? A constructed water tower, constructed without 5 copies paperwork in many departments in the pa...(Read More)

Amlo petitioned to investigate alleged protest moneymen

Mr Srisuwan seems to be a paid messenger boy in hands of anti democratic factions, just to secure th...(Read More)

Phuket motorists urged to slow down during heavy weather

I saw a guy on a motorbike obviously hit his front brakes too hard today. His front tire washed out...(Read More)

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Ministers are living in Cloud Cuckoo Land...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 