US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

FOOTBALL: United States soccer star Carli Lloyd believes women could thrive as goal kickers in the NFL after a successful try out with the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 27 August 2019, 09:58AM

Carli Lloyd believes women could thrive as NFL kickers following her successful practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: AFP

Carli Lloyd believes women could thrive as NFL kickers following her successful practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: AFP

Footage of two-time FIFA women's player of the year Lloyd successfully kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week, and the 37-year-old later said she had received "some inquiries" after the footage went online.

Although Lloyd maintains she is committed to soccer, she told NBC Sports on Monday that she believes there is no reason why women could not operate as kickers in the NFL.

"I'm laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women," Lloyd told NBC.

"I know that I could probably do it. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this."

Lloyd, a member of two World Cup-winning teams with 113 international goals, easily kicked several 40-yard field goals in addition to the 55-yarder at last week's practice involving the Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.

"Nothing scares me," Lloyd added. "Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. What's the worst that can happen? I don't make the team? Let's just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot."

QSI International School Phuket

Lloyd also revealed she pushed a 57-yard attempt just wide, but believes she could easily have made it with more practice.

"The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could (kick field goals in the NFL) and do it well," Lloyd said.

Lloyd's exploits caught the attention of former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt, who served as vice president of player personnel for the franchise between 1960 and 1988.

Brandt wrote on Twitter that he believes it is only a matter of time before a woman attempts to earn a place on an NFL roster as a kicker.

"Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier," Brandt wrote. "I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."

