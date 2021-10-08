BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

TAIPEI: US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, risking the ire of China, a Pentagon official said yesterday (Oct 7).

militarypolitics
By AFP

Friday 8 October 2021, 12:12PM

Taiwan special forces personnel walk behind an armored personnel carrier during an annual military drill in Taichung, central Taiwan. Photo: AFP

Taiwan special forces personnel walk behind an armored personnel carrier during an annual military drill in Taichung, central Taiwan. Photo: AFP

A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the official, who declined to be identified, told AFP, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out.

The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China’s rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report, but Pentagon spokesman John Supple said that generally speaking, US support for Taiwan’s military is gauged on its defense needs.

“Our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Supple said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to honor its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences.”

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang said “a just cause always attracts much support” when asked to comment on the Wall Street Journal report today.

“We are making every effort to defend our national sovereignty and our people as well as maintaining regional peace. We are doing all we can and we appreciate like-minded countries working together,” he said.

Taiwan media reported last November, citing Taiwan’s Naval Command, that US troops had arrived there to train Taiwan marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations.

But those reports were subsequently denied by US and Taiwanese officials, who emphasised the two sides are only involved in bilateral military exchanges and cooperation.

QSI International School Phuket

The United States supplies weapons to Taiwan, including missiles for defense and fighter jets, amid Beijing’s threat to forcibly retake control of the island and reintegrate it with China.

The US also maintains an ambiguous commitment to defend Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

A video released last year and featured in Taiwan media showed US troops taking part in an exercise on the island dubbed “Balance Tamper.”

Chinese forces have stepped up their activities toward Taiwan in the past year, conducting sea assault exercises and flying large sorties of bombers and fighters close to Taiwan airspace.

Taiwan’s defense minister said Wednesday that military tensions between the island and China are at their highest in four decades, after around 150 Chinese warplanes - a record number - made incursions into its air defense zone in recent days.

He warned that even “slight carelessness” or “miscalculation” could spark a crisis, and that Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in four years.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price called the Chinese activity “destabilizing” and “provocative.”

“We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” he said, calling US commitment to the island “rock-solid”.

“Let me just say this, we are going to take action now to try to prevent that day from ever coming to pass,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the BBC when asked if Washington was prepared to take military actions to defend Taiwan.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month
Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging
Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening
UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand
Phuket marks 158 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses
Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Thailand remains on UK travel red list

 

Phuket community
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Three 13 yo kids on a scooter hit me and did about 25,000 baht worth of damage. Police insisted I u...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Great! They'll also start recognizing Thai vaccinations at the same time. Not Sinovac of course,...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Perhaps Thailand will now reciprocate and get rid of ridiculous 7 day SHA stay and COE ...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Many parents don't know how to raise kids. Kids just grow up and do of course many silly things ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

How far is progress laying water pipe line from Phang Nah to Phuket? Now it's the good time for ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

@ Fascinated, a moment picture of water storage situation is no future outlook. Timothy is right, if...(Read More)

Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket

14 Peaceful remembering people watched by City police, by Provincial police, Region 8 police and int...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Just another example of the ills that befall Thailand because of the impotence of Thai police. Their...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

What is wrong with Thai parents? From a westerner's point of view this is as bad as killing your...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Errr, Yes they are Fascinated. They are overflowing and water is being wasted. But will they be in t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 