BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US slams Putin nuclear order, says Russian forces have problems

US slams Putin nuclear order, says Russian forces have problems

WASHINGTON: The United States condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear forces alert yesterday (Feb 27), and said his conventional ground forces were experiencing logistical problems in their invasion of Ukraine.

Russianmilitary
By AFP

Monday 28 February 2022, 10:09AM

A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv. Photo: AFP

A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv. Photo: AFP

US officials said Putin’s stunning announcement, four days after his powerful military launched an assault on Ukraine, was dangerously escalatory and part of a pattern of fabricating excuses to justify aggression.

Putin said he took the action in response to “aggressive” and “unfriendly” actions by NATO and Western countries, as the Ukraine crisis deepened.

“This is a pattern that we’ve seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don’t exist in order to justify further aggression,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC.

A senior US defense official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said Putin’s step came as Ukraine’s forces, helped by arms from the West, continued to stymie the advance of Russian troops, who this official said had run into fuel supply and other logistical problems.

“We believe that this is not only an unnecessary step for him to take, but an escalatory one,” the official said of Putin’s nuclear announcement.

“Unnecessary because Russia has never been under threat by the West, by NATO and certainly wasn’t under any threat by Ukraine,” the official said.

“And escalatory because it is clearly potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous.”

The US defense official declined to say whether US nuclear forces, the world’s largest, had been placed on higher alert.

“I would just tell you that we remain confident in our ability to defend ourselves and our allies and our partners. And that includes in the strategic deterrence realm.”

Russian progress slowed

The US official said Russia has now deployed into Ukraine about two-thirds of the 150,000-strong combat force it had positioned on the country’s borders.

But, according to information the Pentagon has, the Russian force has not attained the goals it had set for itself ahead of crossing Ukraine’s frontier.

The apparent Russian plan to quickly seize the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, has faltered because of “creative” resistance from Ukrainian troops and the Russians’ own fuel and logistical support issues, the Pentagon believes.

“This is most particularly acute in their advance on Kharkiv,” the official said.

And aside from some apparent exploratory units entering Kyiv, where they engaged in firefights, the main Russian force remains halted around 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the capital.

“They have not achieved what we believe they intended to achieve by day four. So in many cases, they’re behind schedule,” the defense official said.

“We don’t know if its a failure in planning. We don’t know if it’s a failure in execution,” the official said.

Nevertheless, the official said the Russian military will adapt and still has one-third of its invasion force on the border waiting.

“That’s a lot of combat power,” the official said.

The official said Russian forces appear to be positioning to launch a siege on cities it has not quickly captured, specifically Chernihiv northeast of Kyiv, putting large populations of civilians at risk.

For a siege to be successful, the official said, “You basically by design are going to be targeting civilian infrastructure and causing civilian harm.

“That’s worrying and that’s concerning,” the official said, labelling it “the beginnings of a bad sort of tactical approach by the Russians.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, on more death
Power outage to affect Wat Tha Reua area
Phuket Town fake monk arrested
Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets
Thais evacuated from Ukraine, rally in Bangkok
Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert
Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms
Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat
Russian troops ordered to advance in Ukraine
Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket Opinion: Common ground
Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya
Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla
CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

 

Phuket community
Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

The monks in general and probably Buddhism in Thailand too. Another thing Mr.K . has a problem with....(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

Kurt, there is no need to explain my comment to you. I doubt you would understand it anyway !...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Ruble just collapsed. Luckily for Tland, Putin's Folly was at the end of tourist season, no...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Well I was in the fourth month of gestation, but history records it as Cuban exiles attacked Cuba...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Stupid is as stupid does. I wonder how many 'victims' went straight to the lottery ticket ve...(Read More)

Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets

Yellow shirt needs some pointing lessons....(Read More)

TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost

Good idea. Udon has a huge and increasingly affluent population. Unfortunately there are no direct f...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Anyone else remember the CIA's disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion? Was that Cuba or not?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

BTW, what's with the famous sign at Patong beach? Never saw it in all the times I have been to P...(Read More)

Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat

Sorry for their hardships but I am loving this rain. In 15 years, never has it rained so much in wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design

 