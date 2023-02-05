British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over ‘unacceptable’ violation

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over ‘unacceptable’ violation

WASHINGTON, DC: A US fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina yesterday (Feb 4), the Pentagon said, over what it called Beijing’s “unacceptable violation” of US sovereignty.

Chinese
By AFP

Sunday 5 February 2023, 10:02AM

The Pentagon says it is tracking what it calls a Chinese spy balloon in US skies. Photo: AFP

The Pentagon says it is tracking what it calls a Chinese spy balloon in US skies. Photo: AFP

President Joe Biden congratulated fighter pilots for taking down the balloon in US airspace and above US territorial waters, after it spent days flying over the country.

“They successfully took it down. And I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” Biden told reporters in Maryland.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called the operation a “deliberate and lawful action” that came in response to China’s “unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he said.

The action took place Saturday afternoon after three southeastern airports were temporarily shut down over what the Federal Aviation Administration called a “national security effort.”

In footage shown on US television networks, the balloon appeared to be falling to the ocean vertically.

US officials were initially reluctant to shoot down the device, fearing it could injure people and damage property on the ground.

But asked about the incident earlier yesterday, Biden promised “to take care” of it.

As soon as possible’

Biden told reporters yesterday he had initially ordered the military on Wednesday to shoot down the craft “as soon as possible.”

“They decided - without doing damage to anyone on the ground... that the best time to do that was as it got over water,” Biden said.

The controversy erupted Thursday, when American officials said they were tracking a large Chinese “surveillance balloon” in US skies.

Blue Tree Phuket

That led Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to scrap a rare trip to Beijing designed to contain rising US-China tensions.

After initial hesitation, Beijing admitted ownership of the “airship,” but said it was a weather balloon that had been blown off course, adding that it regretted the situation.

“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” it said, using the legal term for an act outside of human control.

The balloon had flown over parts of the northwestern United States, including the state of Montana, that are home to sensitive airbases and strategic nuclear missiles in underground silos, adding to concerns.

US media reported early Saturday that the balloon was spotted over both North and South Carolina.

A sheriff in York County, South Carolina, warned locals not to try to shoot the craft down.

“Yes, there are reports that the Chinese balloon is flying over our area at the moment,” said a post on the Twitter account of Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

“It’s flying at 60,000+ feet. Don’t try to shoot it!! Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets.”

The balloon was reportedly flying at an altitude well above levels used by commercial airliners, though some private pilots said on social media that it was uncomfortably close.

Another suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday, without providing specifics as to its location.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hotels, condos warned of B1mn fine for failing to submit environmental reports
Engine fire aborts takeoff at Phuket airport
Industry president urges long-term fix to PM2.5
Phuket Opinion: Power drive
Companies line up to build Patong Tunnel
Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners
Nigerians in Chalong, Rawai arrested for overstay
Parks chief sacked amid corruption investigation
Haze returns with a vengeance
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 3D printed coral reef restoration? Thailand’s vape debate, Bail reform urged || February 3
New Phuket constituencies put to the people
Phuket hotel market to recover by end of year, says Knight Frank
Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration
Almost 1,000 migrant kids separated by Trump still not back with family
7-Eleven robbed on last day of opening

 

Phuket community
Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

The Sinovac and AZ were free and the AZ made me sick- as it did others with circulatory issues and...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Power drive

There was a gang of taxi thugs hanging around at the exit to the domestic departures road on Monday....(Read More)

Companies line up to build Patong Tunnel

Come on JohnC, are you stooping to Poolie, Matt and Harald level where you just comment on comments?...(Read More)

Hotels, condos warned of B1mn fine for failing to submit environmental reports

So, Khun MNRE says that if polluters don't take care of wastewater, then problems will follow. I...(Read More)

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

Anyone who still wants to be vaccinated despite the current state of knowledge should pay any price ...(Read More)

Companies line up to build Patong Tunnel

After all the press this week, it just becomes more clear all the time that Thai officials are prett...(Read More)

Nigerians in Chalong, Rawai arrested for overstay

@Prab, is it possible that the ladies mentioned by you have a unofficial 'brown' kind of vis...(Read More)

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

@JohnC, funny reaction. And 100% presumingly wrong. I don't hide in my house, with family quite ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Power drive

Great Opinion piece. To tackle the scamming situation of Phuket anti tourist Transport, specially fr...(Read More)

Companies line up to build Patong Tunnel

Bidding: 1: 'Expression', costs each company, B200,000 per piece. 2: 5 Stages of proposals, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fashion TV
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 