THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US scholarship funding flows into Phuket

US scholarship funding flows into Phuket

With the opening of UWC Thailand (UWCT) in August 2016, Phuket be­came home to the globe’s 16th United World College (UWC) – an international collection of schools with a mission to use education as a force to unite people, nations and cul­tures for peace and a sustainable future.

Education
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 November 2019, 10:00AM

Shelby Davis (centre) and his wife Gale (4th from left) visit UWCT.

Shelby Davis (centre) and his wife Gale (4th from left) visit UWCT.

Shelby Davis talks to UWCT students.

Shelby Davis talks to UWCT students.

« »

Nestled in the foothills of the northern Phuket mountains, UWCT – formerly Phuket International Acad­emy – has worked tirelessly to bring its mission alive across the island through service activities, community screen­ings, seminars, hosting environmental working groups and uniting more than 70 different nationalities on campus.

To create this microcosm of diver­sity, UWCT brings in Grade 11 and 12 scholarship students from around the world who have shown they are com­mitted to creating positive and lasting change. Funding these Diploma Pro­gramme scholarships means the school must raise between US$2-5 million per year in donations.

To encourage new donors and the entire Phuket community to contribute to UWC’s bold mission, the school was given a million-dollar donation match­ing opportunity by the Davis-UWC Impact Challenge.

On November 15, UWCT proudly an­nounced that it met and surpassed this request, raising more than US$3 mil­lion. As a result, the school will receive an additional US$1 million from the Davis United World College Scholars Program. All funds raised are used to support current and future scholarship students at UWCT.

“We are exceedingly grateful to all of our donors and to the Davis-UWC Impact Challenge for their support. There is no question that their challenge helped further unite our community as we worked together on this goal,” said UWCT Head of School Jason McBride.

The challenge was created by long-time UWC benefactor Shelby Davis in an effort to generate awareness about the UWC movement and spur its sup­porters into action.

Action, rather than words, has been a focus of the US fund manager’s phil­anthropic work, who frequently quotes Sarah Ban Breathnach’s when he says, “The world needs dreamers and the world needs doers. But above all, the world needs dreamers who do.”

Laguna Golf Phuket

In order to “do”, Davis and inter­national education leader Phil Geier co-founded the Davis UWC Scholars Program, which Davis funds at a cost of tens of millions of dollars per year, making it the world’s largest, privately funded, international scholarship program. Davis and his family have contributed more than US$75 million to UWCs and currently spend US$40 mil­lion annually on various scholarships.

The program currently supports the undergraduate education of more than 3,100 UWC students in the US from 164 nations through need-based financial support. This includes more than 40 UWCT graduates, with a new cohort set to join the program in May.

The goal of the program is clear: “The Davis UWC Scholars Program and our scholars are committed to building cross-cultural understanding across US campuses and ultimately throughout the world in this century.

“By supporting students from many countries who are energized by the UWC mission of building under­standing in active, personal ways, the program exemplifies how diversity can contribute to a much richer education and to a more internationally oriented undergraduate experience for everyone on campus.

“The stability of our world, and en­suring America’s place in it, demand no less than an initiative this large in scale, innovative in design, and as powerful in impact,” explains the Davis UWC Scholars Program website.

For more information about the Davis UWC Scholars Program, visit www.davisuwcscholars.org

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Double trouble: Will Smith meets Will Smith in sci-fi flop Gemini Man
Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm
Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage
‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit
Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scorpion pose
Green Thoughts: Small and mighty palms
Loy Krathong Festival: Give people the light and they will find their own way
November at The Nai Harn: Pizzas, pairings and more at resort’s Italian takeover
Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution
Phuket Sikhs to honour birth anniversary of founder Guru Nanak
Booking.com launches third ‘Booking Heroes’ competition
Indian cuisine comes to Kata Sea Breeze Resort and The SIS Kata Phuket
Is the customer always a ‘customer’?
BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Talking about the historical past of 'The Deep South' is very interesting. However, now Thai...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

One thing is obvious. Governor, V/Governors, Mayors, Phuket Land Office completely lost control in t...(Read More)

Budget airlines ask for fuel tax cut

Lesser flights? Up to 15%? That is telling something about local and tourist travels. When the 5 bu...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

Well...the upper crust power brokers and their corrupt wheeler dealers must be scrambling to find ou...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Where I come from, whenever there is a rear-end collision, it is almost always the person in back...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Speed-speed. Tailing-tailing. Wonder or tourist statements would be included in the final police r...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you can "suggest" many things, it has also been mentioned it was so Thailand would rem...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

A very lot is wrong here. To many upset people. Are there so many irregularities, or even corruption...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

So...when the guys wife came back from work, she got the spare key and opened the truck door and tri...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Anglo is the operative word. Malay did not become independent of British rule until 1957. British a...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Football
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
The Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket