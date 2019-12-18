Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US says China 'can't hide' Uighur plight after Arsenal retaliation

US says China 'can't hide' Uighur plight after Arsenal retaliation

FOOTBALL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday (Dec 17) denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against Arsenal over footballer Mesut Ozil's support for incarcerated Uighurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 18 December 2019, 08:39AM

Despite a lack of support from his club Arsenal, Mesut Ozil has received the backing of the US government in regards to the plight of the Uighur community in China. Photo AFP.

Despite a lack of support from his club Arsenal, Mesut Ozil has received the backing of the US government in regards to the plight of the Uighur community in China. Photo AFP.

Arsenal distanced itself from Ozil but Beijing dropped state television broadcasts of the English Premier League club's Sunday match, a move that could have major commercial ramifications in the lucrative Chinese market.

"China's Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal's games all season long, but the truth will prevail," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

"The CCP can't hide its gross #HumanRights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world," he said.

The British government, asked about China's treatment of Arsenal, said that it "consistently stands up for freedom of speech and expression and we urge other countries to do the same."

"We have serious concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and have raised these regularly with the Chinese government and at the UN," a government spokesperson said, referring to the western region of China home to the Uighurs.

The row comes shortly after China moved to punish the NBA's Houston Rockets after its general manager, Daryl Morey, tweeted his support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, tweeted that the Muslim world has been silent on the plight of the Uighurs in a message on the flag of "East Turkestan," which Uighur separatists call Xinjiang.

QSI International School Phuket

"Korans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down... Muslim schools are being banned... Religious scholars are being killed one by one... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps," Ozil tweeted in Turkish.

China has faced growing international condemnation for setting up a vast network of camps in Xinjiang, which critics say are aimed at homogenizing the Uighur population to reflect China's majority Han culture.

Rights groups and experts say more than one million Uighurs and people of other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been sent to the camps in the tightly controlled region.

Turkey, which shares linguistic and ethnic ties with the Uighurs, has been outspoken on the issue but most Muslim-majority countries have been muted, likely mindful of China's commercial and diplomatic power.

But a senior US official who recently met with members of Organization of the Islamic Conference voiced hope that Muslim-majority countries would join the United States and Turkey in doing more.

"Every single one of them saw the problem," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16 clash, Manchester City draw Real
Kantaphon, Panipak best of the lot
India Beats South Africa: Test Series Highlights
Woods leads US Presidents Cup fightback to crush Els dream
Man City crush Arsenal, Spurs grab late win at Wolves
How Crystal Palace against Brighton grew into one of the most unlikely of rivalries in football
Tahiti to host 2024 Olympics surfing, 15,000km away from hosts Paris
Ole proves he’s no wally as United turn the corner
Dechapol and Sapsiree reach semis but Ratchanok falls to Tai in three-game thriller
Laguna Phuket receives honourable award from Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Ratchanok proves too classy for Busanan at BWF finals
Fati makes history at Barca as Napoli sack Ancelotti
Thai dream turns sour in Philippines as Kingdom look set to finish 3rd overall in medals table
Reeling from doping ban, Moscow blames 'anti-Russian hysteria'
Thailand moves into 2nd spot in table as athletes deliver haul of gold medals

 

Phuket community
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Capt Somkiet, it had been int and watch that video from the accident and see who is wrong, you have ...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So, a foreign man who should be deported by plane was transferred from Phuket town to Chalong to wai...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Exciting and fresh? It's just ANOTHER shopping mall and this editorial is a paid advertisement....(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

As tourism this moment is Thailand's major industry, the Thai should become more competitive wit...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

...And the trade war is a nonsense excuse. Specially when seeing how other surrounding countries flo...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Why give construction-, building licenses for another 'at least' another 1000 tourist rooms?...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

Older of age, arriving from Yunnan were average temp is 16 degrees, next day already to Coral island...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

No one seems to have raised the question yet as to why kayakers were allowed to paddle out to sea wi...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Thank stars Villa Market now has some competition in way of the new Tops/Food Court/Central or wh...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So funny, a guy running, in handcuffs, still outruns Thailands "finest." I can see it now,...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 