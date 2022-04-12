tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai as virus surges

US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai as virus surges

SHANGHAI: The United States announced today (Apr 12) it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Tuesday 12 April 2022, 11:04AM

A US flag flying on a US consulate car with the backdrop of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: AFP

A US flag flying on a US consulate car with the backdrop of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: AFP

China has stuck tightly to a policy of “zero COVID”, aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

But the policy has come under strain since March as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public outcry over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive to quarantine centres.

The US State Department “ordered the departure due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak”, a spokesperson from its Beijing embassy said in a statement.

American diplomats have also raised “concerns about the safety and welfare of US citizens with People’s Republic of China officials,” the statement added.

China’s largest city reported more than 23,000 new coronavirus infections today.

Most of its residents remain under strict lockdown, although some who live in neighbourhoods deemed a low virus risk have been allowed outside their homes, sparking scenes of jubilation shared on Chinese social media.

The US embassy said last week it would permit non-essential employees to leave its Shanghai consulate due to the case surge, warning citizens in China they may face “arbitrary enforcement” of virus curbs.

The State Department is now ordering employees to leave, as “it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

China has hit back against US complaints about the Shanghai lockdown, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Saturday slamming the United States’ “groundless accusations” and insisting that China’s policy was “scientific and effective.”

Authorities have readied tens of thousands of new beds in more than 100 makeshift hospitals as part of a policy of isolating every person who tests positive for the virus - whether or not they show any symptoms.

Locals have begun to chafe at lockdown restrictions, with many taking to social media to vent anger at food shortages and heavy-handed controls - including the recent killing of a pet corgi by a health worker.

An unpopular policy of separating infected children from their virus-free parents - now softened - also triggered a rare show of public anger last week.

But officials are not budging on their zero-tolerance approach.

City health official Wu Qianyu said during a Sunday press conference the city “would not relax in the slightest”.

Major online delivery platforms said they would bolster food stocks and draft thousands of drivers to strengthen the supply of basic goods.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Air passenger numbers rise for Songkran
Official Songkran celebrations begin in Phuket Town
Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?
Phuket marks 178 new COVID cases, two more deaths
South peace talks at crucial turn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla checkpoints to be gone, Ex-Thai soldiers arrested with Yakuza chief || April 11
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket
Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election
Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints
Patong home gutted in house fire
Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors
Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital
Ukraine says 1,200 bodies found near Kyiv as east braces for onslaught
Officials honour Khaw Sim Bi, first Governor of Phuket
Evusheld procurement plan gets CCSA approval

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

What would be good would be to inform people about who some of the other countries Thailand has alig...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket

If you were serious about protecting people on thai roads you would teach them how to drive first! P...(Read More)

Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

Yes, voting is compulsory IN Australia. Any aussies who will be outside the country for an extended ...(Read More)

Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

Is voting compulsary for Australians? In Europe, in some countries it is compulsory, while next door...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket

What costs the most lifes in Thailand? Covid-19? Traffic? or air pollution? Yes, air pollutions! Tho...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket

Why having a "service point" south of Chalong circle? Motorist are or than almost home/at ...(Read More)

Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

IIRC isn't voting compulsory under the laws of Horse-troylia? Don't vote and you end up with...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

;Seeking ways to bypass sanctions'- says it all. Greed above humanity. people in Phuket are surv...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Phuket receive Russian tourists?

JohnC, I advocate already long time that Phuket's future lays in 'diversity', and get ri...(Read More)

Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

Is Phuket Officials disaster watch keeping including checking or this moment the 2 Thai Tsunami buoy...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 