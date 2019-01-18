THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

PHUKET: The US government shutdown due Congressional appropriations has left the tsunami-warning buoy deployed off Phuket today useless as the buoy remains to be manually activated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

disastersSafetytourismtechnologyeconomics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 18 January 2019, 12:41PM

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed this morning (Jan 18), but remains to be activated. Photo: NDWC

The home page of the NOAA website this morning (Jan 18). Image: Screengrab

The home page of the NOAA website this morning (Jan 18). Image: Screengrab

Dr Prasong Thammapala, Scientist Senior Professional Level at the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) in Bangkok, explained the situation to The Phuket News this morning (Jan 18).

“The tsunami-warning buoy was deployed at about 9am, but the buoy is not activated yet. It must be connected to the monitoring and warning system operated by the NOAA,” he explained.

“I contacted the NOAA in Washington, DC this morning and they said the buoy was not yet activated because of the government shutdown,” Dr Prasong said.

“As it is a new buoy brought online, it must be manually activated,” he added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“The NOAA apologised for the inconvenience. They said they have limited staff working there right now who are already overloaded with work.”

At this stage Dr Prasong is hoping for the buoy to be activated by tonight, Phuket time.

“Hopefully they will treat this as an urgent priority and have the buoy activated by tomorrow morning, Washington, DC time,” Dr Prasong said.

“They gave their word to me that they would work as fast as possible to get the buoy online,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan
Visa on arrival fees to be waived
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
After Phuket boat disaster, Thailand sets up National Tourism Safety and Security Committee
New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Koh Samui on alert as storm Pabuk nears
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Phoenix salvage team gives up

 

Phuket community
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

Keep it simple. If thai officials know so exactly what brand sunscreens are harming the coral enviro...(Read More)

E-licences hit legal roadblock

The article states, "... the RTP has DRAFTED A LAW to validate the digital version." Simil...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

As the comments are comical they can only be from a clown. As stated, it is not a Police job, so unl...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

If you had read the article, the second buoy has always been operational. Perhaps they should have ...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested over Phatthalung New Year karaoke murder

Thailand- where a General goes out to do a Sgt's job!!...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

Don't panic,K.As the article says,there is one more buoy giving warnings even earlier.Seeing you...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

" 60 million people agree," so now he knows what 60 million people "know," get m...(Read More)

Phuket in the cold as ’Smart Driver’s licences’ launch

or maybe the usual teething problems when introducing technology?...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

hahaha...true that...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

He has, wrong as usual....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand

 