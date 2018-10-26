THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit

BANGKOK: Effective Jan 1, 2019, the United States Embassy in Bangkok and the US Consulate General in Chiang Mai will no longer provide an income affidavit and will not notarise previous versions of the income affidavit, the embassy announced in a statement today (Oct 26).

immigration
By The Phuket News

Friday 26 October 2018, 04:04PM

“The Royal Thai Government requires applicants to meet a minimum income threshold to obtain a non-immigrant long-term stay visa. While the Thai government has previously relied on income affidavits to demonstrate this fact, the US government has no mechanism to confirm individual incomes and cannot legally claim to do so,” the statement read. (Click here.)

“Because the US government has no means of confirming a US citizen’s income, a notarised affidavit from the US Embassy has never met the requirement to prove a minimum income level for a non- immigrant ‘O’, ‘O-A’, or ‘O-X’ long-term stay visa,” the statement continued.

However, the embassy noted, “There are other methods for US citizens to demonstrate they are eligible for this Thai visa category.

“US citizens residing in Thailand should refer to the Thai government for information about verifying their income moving forward. For the most current information, US citizens should check with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C., or their local immigration office.” the embassy advised.

The move for the US Embassy to cease issuing income affidavits follows the British Embassy in Bangkok announcing on Oct 8 that it will no longer provide British nationals with letters confirming their income, also effective from Jan 1 next year. (See story here.)

For more information on US Embassy services to US citizens, click here.

 

 

Kurt | 29 October 2018 - 11:47:37 

Indeed, Embassies can't be blamed, they just follow instruction of their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Fascinated | 29 October 2018 - 10:28:09 

I'm not sure why people are blaming the embassies- this actually stems from a decision the Thai gov't made- the embassies just fine the new guidelines too time-consuming and  can't fully comply with them. For one time I agree with Insp K- if you are here longterm and can't afford to ringfence B800k you should really reconsider your options. the equiv of USD 24k is not a lot these d...

Christy Sweet | 29 October 2018 - 09:45:48 

I read it  from the website the USCS Unit  will no longer provide the forms, not that it will stop notarizing affidavits - print up your own.

Kurt | 28 October 2018 - 21:29:35 

@Pascale. Well, as Embassies one after another stop handing out Statements of income ( never found that being a Embassy job), foreign residents better start to safe money, and have it 3 months in advance for next visa application in their bank account or get a income statement of their Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Pascale | 28 October 2018 - 14:18:52 

"Keep it simple,money required by immigration in thai bank account..."Kurt,not that simple,because not everyone owns savings about 800000 baht.

Nasa12 | 27 October 2018 - 09:35:17 

Now there are also many other countries in Europe and scandinavien that come with the same rules no pension letter in Thailand.

Kurt | 26 October 2018 - 20:18:08 

As expected, I commented 09 Oct that more countries will follow the UK. here it is, 2nd, the Usa. Keep it simple, money required by immigration in thai bank account, and yearly a bank statement to confirm for thai immigration. The whole thing I never found it a 'embassy job', and new privacy protection laws in many countries ends this embassies doings regarding.

MJJA | 26 October 2018 - 17:55:48 

idiots

