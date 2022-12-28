British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US considering COVID entry restrictions for travelers from China

US considering COVID entry restrictions for travelers from China

WASHINGTON, DC: The United States is considering COVID entry restrictions for travelers from China, US officials said yesterday (Dec 27), after Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

ChineseCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By AFP

Wednesday 28 December 2022, 11:28AM

Passengers wait to be taken to quarantine-designated destinations at Beijing International Airport on June 18, 2022. Photo: AFP

Passengers wait to be taken to quarantine-designated destinations at Beijing International Airport on June 18, 2022. Photo: AFP

Infections have surged across China as key pillars of its containment policy have been dismantled, prompting US officials to express concern at the potential for new variants to be unleashed.

That potential became even more real Monday when Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVID quarantine for overseas arrivals from Jan 8, prompting many in China to rush to plan trips abroad.

“There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” the US officials said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing authorities have acknowledged the outbreak is “impossible” to track and have done away with much-maligned case tallies, in addition to narrowing the criteria by which COVID fatalities are counted.

But it is the lack of genomic data that has sparked particular concern abroad, making it “increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread,” the US officials said.

The United States “is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps” to countries such as Japan and Malaysia, which have announced public health measures to counter the spread of COVID from China.

China’s loosening of measures effectively brings the curtain down on a zero-COVID regime of mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantines that has roiled supply chains and buffeted business engagement with the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said yesterday that countries should uphold “scientific and appropriate” disease controls that “should not affect normal personnel exchanges.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM wants ‘Boss’ found
Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis
Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign
Top Thai conservation official arrested on corruption charges
Fireworks allowed at Phuket New Year events
Two more bodies found from sunken ship
Baby croc caught in Rawai
Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Remembering tsunami victims, National Parks chief arrested, Tourist arrivals target beat || December 27
‘Triad boss Tuhao’ to face money laundering charges
Chinese jubilant, plan trips abroad as inbound COVID quarantine set to end
Tsunami victims remembered at Mai Khao
Their Majesties the King and Queen COVID-free
Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbike accidents on the rise, Looking for more direct flights, Sky lanterns banned || December 26

 

Phuket community
Top Thai conservation official arrested on corruption charges

@Prab- Probably Phuket, his services are probably in high demand around the island...or perhaps a fe...(Read More)

Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign

Why is a ceremony necessary to herald 'seven days of danger'? Surely announcements in newspa...(Read More)

Top Thai conservation official arrested on corruption charges

he denied all charges...hahahha wtf ..wonder where they will transfer him now ...(Read More)

Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign

7 days of BS more like....(Read More)

Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

JohnC, is calling a overstayer a scumbag not a bit to much, as this is all just based on backwarded ...(Read More)

Baby croc caught in Rawai

JohnC, 3 possibilities. 1: kept in a thai 'Zoo' ( poor animal. 2: released somewhere in a fr...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Kurt@the navy diver who sadly passed during the cave rescue was diving on a single cylinder in a con...(Read More)

Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

As a immigration officer you must be very thick skinned and dumb to be willing with 4 (!) to stand f...(Read More)

Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

johnc@ easy enough for people to move around enough unscrupulous landlords out there that wont repor...(Read More)

Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest

'Unrest' can be expected from tuk tuk drivers with a short fuse, mentally not equipted to un...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 