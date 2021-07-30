The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

BANGKOK: A donation of 1.5 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by the United States arrived in Thailand yesterday (July 29) while Voice of America (VOA) has reported a US Senator of Thai heritage claims another 2.5 million doses are to be made available to the Kingdom.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 30 July 2021, 10:00AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

US Senator Lt. Col. Ladda Tammy Duckworth reportedly indicated the US has prepared another 2.5 million doses of Pfizer brand vaccine for Thailand after dispatching an initial donation of 1.5 million doses.

The senator remarked that the provision was in light of the US’s acknowledgement that the COVID-19 pandemic is borderless and that a public health crisis in one region would inevitably expand to others.

The committee administrating COVID-19 vaccinations in Thailand has resolved to distribute the first donation from the US among three target groups. Firstly, the jabs are to be administered as booster doses for 700,000 frontline medical workers. Another 645,000 doses will be provided to the elderly, sufferers of seven chronic illnesses and women over 12 weeks pregnant. A third targeted group has been earmarked to receive 150,000 doses and comprises elderly foreigners and chronically ill residents of the Kingdom, as well as those needing clearance for international travel such as diplomats and students.

Five thousand of the shots are to be set aside for research dependent on the Department of Disease Control, and 40,000 doses have been reserved for rapid response in the event of an epidemic of a variant of the virus.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The Ministry of Public Health has debunked claims that only 200,000 doses of the consignment are to be provided to medical workers.

Meanwhile the United Kingdom will deliver 415,040 donated doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand next month, the British embassy said on its Twitter account yesterday.

Switzerland has also provided medical equipment to Thailand, including over 100 respiratory aid machines and over 1 million Rapid Antigen Test kits worth a combined B300 million. \

The donation of medical equipment arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday and was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul and Deputy Spokesperson to the Prime Minister’s Office Rachada Thanadirek.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open
Virus deaths at home hit 21 as daily infections surge to record
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29
State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules
Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve
Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days
Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown
Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

 

Phuket community
PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

This rich elite, old age army guys, Sino-thai Hiso's + their flock in parliament/senate, this sm...(Read More)

Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

So the Sandbox tourists who have since left Phuket to travel to other regions of Thailand now will n...(Read More)

Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue

July 27, Phuket Sandbox will continue. July 29, Phuket Sandbox on a 2 week probation. Flip-flop, fli...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Number of clearing orders are really laughable. Now to be cleared on Friday July 30 If not, on Mond...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Thai Tomorrow-tomorrow-tomorrow. Hehehe. Promises of village chief MaAnn are not worth the paper wr...(Read More)

Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown

They think they're immune from Crap o Vac and are behaving as such- masks at work only, social h...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

PM Prayut should have explained what is really going on with Bangkok's vaccination center in ord...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

... with risk spreading Delta virus. Is true. That idiot initiative "Bring infected Phuket peop...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

What is possible to spread fake about Covid-19? Only 5% of population is now vaccinated, is true. Th...(Read More)

Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve

Look back to my comment of last week- no surprise. Some people in Thailand really are 'unusually...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

 