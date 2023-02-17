Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary

US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States and its allies plan a major array of new sanctions against Russia for the Feb 24 anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said yesterday (Feb 16).

RussianviolencedeathmilitaryUkraine
By AFP

Friday 17 February 2023, 10:03AM

In this file photo taken on Sept 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen set at Red Square as he addresses a rally and a concert marking the annexation of four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in central Moscow. Photo: AFP

In this file photo taken on Sept 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen set at Red Square as he addresses a rally and a concert marking the annexation of four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in central Moscow. Photo: AFP

“You will see around the 24th a big new package of sanctions from both the US and all of our G7 partners,” Victoria Nuland, the under secretary of state for political affairs, told reporters.

“These sanctions will deepen and broaden in certain categories where we have been active before, particularly in limiting the flow of technology to the Russian defense industry,” she said.

Nuland said the package will also target individuals, expand banking restrictions and crack down on evasion of existing sanctions, including in third countries.

“We are seeing the Russians get quite clever - everything from importing laptops and refrigerators through third countries, including sometimes our own countries, which they then strip-mine for chips and other things that go into their war machine,” she said.

President Joe Biden has led efforts by Western countries aimed at crushing the Russian economy over the invasion of Ukraine, notably by curbing the flow and payments for Russian oil and gas.

C and C Marine

But the International Monetary Fund last month raised its forecast for Russia for the year to 0.3% growth from a projected contraction of 2.3%, with Russia adapting to sanctions and expanding trade with non-Western partners including China and India.

Nuland, long known for her fierce criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, mocked Moscow’s war efforts including its prolonged struggle to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

“You see the war grinding in the east in Bakhmut. Russia has declared that it is launching a new offensive. Well, if this is it, it is very pathetic.”

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit said yesterday that capturing the city could take months and blamed “monstrous bureaucracy” in Moscow for slowing military gains.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Pooliekev | 17 February 2023 - 19:11:34 

The Russians must be quaking in their boots, after all, the sanctions so far have led to a resurgence of their economy that they could have only dreamed about before. What are they going to do? Tax vodka?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigation into viral brawl video, Baby crocs, Artificial coral reef installation || February 17
Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral
Russian man found in weak condition in stolen pickup at Nai Thon
Governor touts ‘Travel Link’ Big Data tourism intelligence platform
Jellyfish warning at Phuket beaches
Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund
Artificial reef blocks installed off Koh Maithon
Man arrested for selling baby crocs on TikTok
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run drivers caught, Sarasin Bridge Festival || February 16
Governor spells out education enhancement drive
New Zealand seeks international help as cyclone cripples North Island
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels
Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

 

Phuket community
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Pascale, good you agree no need of year in-year out endless monitoring as it happens.. Yes, I read a...(Read More)

Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund

Let B300 discussion alone for a moment. As Retiree I have minimum B800,000 in thai bank, yearly chec...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

The Light rail project should leave the Expo 2028 thinking out of all discussions, planning. Very gr...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

Ahhhh- I smell the funding of another 'feasibility study' ahead. Follow the monayyyyyyy....(Read More)

US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary

The Russians must be quaking in their boots, after all, the sanctions so far have led to a resurgenc...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

Bearing in mind there is a police box at the end of Bangla and (allegedly) state of the art CCTV why...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Not if the insurance is home based. If six English quid is a problem then you have that problem wher...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Gotta say I agree that this "farang tax" is pretty poorly thought out, and really quite un...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Thank you Tas...I would have thought there was enough context in my comment that made it clear that ...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Right Kurt,it don't need years long endless monitoring. It need's your endless moaning year ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 