The expectant mother, Aroonsri Bunjongkarn, is at Mission Phuket Hospital. Her pregnancy is near full-term and she has been diagnosed with septicaemia.
“The situation is apparently quite urgent and desperate...” The Phuket News was told.
People who can make donations of B-negative blood or O-negative blood are urged to contact the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (see map below) at 076-251178.
Staff at the centre explained to The Phuket News today that donors should ask for Kantiya Leukamlang and explain that you are specifically making a donation for Miss Aroonsri.
Alternatively, donors can call 081-7875938 for Khun Nittaya, who speaks English and Thai, or Khun John at 086-4756474.
