PHUKET: An urgent appeal for B-negative blood has been made for an expectant mother whose Caesarean-section surgery scheduled for today (Nov 16) has been delayed due to lack of B-negative blood in stock.

Thursday 16 November 2017, 10:01AM

People who can donate B-negative blood are urged to contact Mission Hospital Phuket.

The expectant mother, Aroonsri Bunjongkarn, is at Mission Phuket Hospital. Her pregnancy is near full-term and she has been diagnosed with septicaemia.

“The situation is apparently quite urgent and desperate...” The Phuket News was told.

People who can make donations of B-negative blood or O-negative blood are urged to contact the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (see map below) at 076-251178.

Staff at the centre explained to The Phuket News today that donors should ask for Kantiya Leukamlang and explain that you are specifically making a donation for Miss Aroonsri.

Alternatively, donors can call 081-7875938 for Khun Nittaya, who speaks English and Thai, or Khun John at 086-4756474.