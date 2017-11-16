The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Urgent appeal for B-negative blood for expectant mother

PHUKET: An urgent appeal for B-negative blood has been made for an expectant mother whose Caesarean-section surgery scheduled for today (Nov 16) has been delayed due to lack of B-negative blood in stock.

The Phuket News

Thursday 16 November 2017, 10:01AM

People who can donate B-negative blood are urged to contact Mission Hospital Phuket.
People who can donate B-negative blood are urged to contact Mission Hospital Phuket.

The expectant mother, Aroonsri Bunjongkarn, is at Mission Phuket Hospital. Her pregnancy is near full-term and she has been diagnosed with septicaemia.

“The situation is apparently quite urgent and desperate...” The Phuket News was told.

People who can make donations of B-negative blood or O-negative blood are urged to contact the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (see map below) at 076-251178.

The NAKA Island

Staff at the centre explained to The Phuket News today that donors should ask for Kantiya Leukamlang and explain that you are specifically making a donation for Miss Aroonsri.

Alternatively, donors can call 081-7875938 for Khun Nittaya, who speaks English and Thai, or Khun John at 086-4756474.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

It is astonishing that a Village head and a cohort of officials, without any knowledge of water engineering/ the dynamics of kinetic energy are allowe...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

This is a very smelly affair. When building plans are submitted to the Government, than they are available for the 'public interest'. Public ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Maybe, but they don't have guns and the power to use them with impunity which is the point, especially in Thailand where it seems the police are a...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge

The charges are so very serious that the culprit goes to prison anyway after Court is finished with him. Why free on bail? Pre-court locked up time...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

I'm missing the part where capitalism gets regulated. Another example, a beach side resort filling in a section of Bangtao beach effectively "...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

Mayor Aroon seems to have nothing but scorn for the public and the citizens of Rawaii, or anyone else that gets in the way of his special favors. And...(Read More)

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

Sorry, but Mr. MaAnn does not have the education to understand coastal dynamics. It is likely the illegal seawalls that were illegally constructed alo...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

I fail to see any problem here. As the police officer is rightly pointing out in the photo there is no swimming. If anyone chooses to ignore warnings ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Having mental health or drug issues can be found in any occupation. If anyone has a clue about such issues would want to see the person treated to bec...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

The Rawai Mayor seems to be the key person here with unlimited powers. Great to read that demolition may be set 1 year after the owner submit new pl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.