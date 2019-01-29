Urgent appeal for AB Negative blood

An urgent appeal for AB Negative blood donors has been made after a Russian tourist, 69, was admitted to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday (Jan 28) with coronary heart disease.

The required AB Negative blood donations can be given at two locations in Phuket.

The head of Vachira Phuket Hospital’s International Department, Ms. Methanee Maneesri said, “The patient needs surgery and requires eight units of blood for the operation. This is why we are appealing for donors to come forward.” “We have also requested the help of the Russian Embassy to find donors,” Ms Methanee said. Miss Vathu O-art from the Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre said, “AB Negative is a rare blood type and The Red Cross have limited amounts.” “Currently we have only one unit as we have to distribute blood in Phuket and along the Andaman coast and it cannot be stored for long,” Miss Vathu O-art added. Blood donations can be made at the following locations: The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital The centre is open: Monday to Friday – 8.30am to 8pm. Weekends and holidays – 8.30am-3pm. Telephone: 076-361234. Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town The centre is open : Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854