THAILAND: Renowned animal welfare advocate Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE has joined hands with Save Elephant Foundation Founder, Lek Chailert, to launch an urgent global campaign, “Foodbank: Battle for Survival” which aims to bring immediate relief to starving elephants in Thailand.

By Press Release

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 10:06AM

Thousands of elephants are being chained and starved in Thailand. Photo: Trunks Up.

In March last year, Thailand shut its doors to tourism in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an action that forced over 3,500 elephants into 24-hour leg and neck chains, with little or no food or medical care.

Now, almost 15 months later, the surviving elephants are near total starvation, still in leg chains and another day closer to death.

Dr. Goodall is clearly extremely moved by their plight.

“I hate to think of the suffering of these noble, gentle animals. The thought of their pain is horrible,” she said.

Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation and Elephant Nature Park adds: “The captive elephants of Thailand have so little time left. Already, many are falling down and dying while in chains. This requires a dire effort and a compassionate response from all those who love elephants.”

Around 240 elephant camps existed in Thailand pre-COVID, offering elephant rides and demeaning circus style performances by captive elephants.

While there has been a massive, ongoing international campaign by animal welfare groups to phase out such exploitative activities, the abrupt long-term loss of tourist revenue has left camp operators and elephant owners as abandoned as the animals themselves.

One year ago, Save Elephant Foundation, with the financial support of Trunks Up, courageously stepped up with an emergency food purchasing and distribution campaign to help support 223 camps, aiding 1,826 elephants and 1,600 elephant keepers. Without any assistance from the Thai Government, their resources were depleted within months.

To view Dr. Goodall’s appeal and the campaign details, please visit FOODBANK.

Trunks Up is a dedicated branch of the Abraham Foundation, a certified 501(c)(3) organisation leading global awareness and fundraising efforts for Save Elephant Foundation and its founder Lek Chailert.

