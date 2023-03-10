British International School, Phuket
Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident

Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident

PHUKET: A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Alisa Leonova, a Phuket expat who has been seriously injured in a road accident last week. The accident left Ms Leonova in critical condition and urgently needing O-Positive blood for transfusion as well as money to pay extensive medical and related bills that will not be covered by her insurance.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2023, 05:01PM

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Ms Leonova has been living in Phuket for 12 years and gained love and respect both in the local Russian-speaking community and beyond. Known for good nature and readiness to help others, she has also been a gifted artist spending time creating beautiful paintings. This all was dramatically changed when her car flipped on Mar 5.

As the accident has not been recognised by Phuket officials, it is yet to be known how Ms Leonova’s car overturned leaving her with a badly injured right arm. 

When delivered to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Ms Leonova was told by doctors that they would have to amputate her right arm from the shoulder blade, but then the medical team managed to miraculously save the woman’s limb. Yet, making Ms Leonova’s arm functional again will require a lot of money as the task is beyond the capabilities of Thai medicine and requires treatment abroad. 

The very fact of the accident and Ms Leonova’s ordeal came to light only when the first appeal for blood donations was posted on Mar 9. In mere hours the blood was provided by donors and the further appeal for money supported by dozens of local residents who have known or even not known Ms Leonova personally. 

“She is a Human with a capital H, always ready to lend a helping hand even to people she doesn’t know personally. Now she is the one requiring help. On Mar 5, Alisa was injured in a terrific road accident in Phuket and had her arm injured very badly. Initially doctors were considering amputation, but managed to avoid it (luckily, this has been settled). Yet Alisa’s shoulder joint and part of her shoulder blade are completely gone”, said one of Ms Leonova’s friends in a Facebook publication.  

“Alisa’s current medical condition is stable, she has undergone two surgeries, but more procedures are to follow including a CT. The results will be sent to Russian, Israeli and Chinese clinics as local doctors do not dare to perform such a difficult main surgery. This means that the current hospital bills will be further increased by medavac to one of the aforementioned countries and the most important treatment there. Any donation counts. Do not be embarrassed if you can spare only a little sum,” the woman continued. 

A different campaigner for Ms Leonova emphasied that her family and friends are ready to do everything they can so the woman can recover and come back to painting.  

“She is a nail artist and a painter, this is the only craft she loves. And sadly, this is the thing one, probably, would never be able to do again. But we are fighting. We are fighting for her to stay alive, to be able to do what she loves most, to raise her son,” said another friend, posting an X-Ray image of Ms Leonova’s arm “sewn as is” to the body.

The original need for O-Positive blood is now longer included in the appeals, which continue to multiply online. Yet the Phuket blood crisis is ongoing, thus people are always welcome to donate at Vachira’s Blood Bank with an option to mention that they would want the blood to be used for Alisa Leonova’s treatment if she needs more transfusions. For details about blood donations, see this story by The Phuket News. 

Money – the most important thing for Ms Leonova’s further recovery – can be donated via an interbank transfer into the woman’s personal account in Thailand: 

  • Bank name: Krungsri Bank 
  • Swift: AYUDTHBK 
  • Account number: 1391689578 
  • Account name: ALISA LEONOVA

Those willing to donate from a Russian bank account can use Tinkoff Bank’s fundraising service via the following link: https://www.tinkoff.ru/cf/NZ1WVUXZEb

Kind contributors are advised to specify in transfer notes that the donation is for Alisa Leonova’s medical treatment. Thus the transfers should not raise any questions from relevant authorities.

A GoFundMe campaign for those willing to donate from abroad has not been launched yet.

Phuket community
Graft-busters receive truckload of documents on Immigration Bureau corruption

and once the paper come to phuket i'm sure some pages will go missing here... Surachete was in c...(Read More)

Graft-busters receive truckload of documents on Immigration Bureau corruption

This story started in February 6 and this report comes up off the hat 31 days later. And they (RTP) ...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Prab stands for poor right at beginning! A simple matter of jealousy....(Read More)

Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

Gasp! @Kurt - wrong?? Oh no, how could this happen? You mean the expert on all things Thai is someho...(Read More)

Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

@Kurt Seems like you got it all wrong ! Read the Anglo-Siamese treaty of 1909 again ! The provinc...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike 'hoons'

Its hardly 'curtailed'- people are rapidly getting tired of their antics and tempers are fra...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike 'hoons'

i invite him to sit in the bus stop by the traffic lights in Kamala any day between 1730 and 1830 to...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Sounds like Mr.Prab is a bit jealous ! Probably works hard but never achieves anything....(Read More)

Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

Terrible way to go RIP Folks, just stay frosty out there. I find ceaseless commentary to be a salv...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

Ghastly way to go. RIP. Not enough info to comment otherwise but to say I found St John's Wort...(Read More)

 

