Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident

PHUKET: A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Alisa Leonova, a Phuket expat who has been seriously injured in a road accident last week. The accident left Ms Leonova in critical condition and urgently needing O-Positive blood for transfusion as well as money to pay extensive medical and related bills that will not be covered by her insurance.

accidentshealthRussian

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2023, 05:01PM

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Alisa Leonova was seriously injured in a road accident on Mar 5. The womans ordeal became known to the community only on Mar 9. Photo: Supplied

Ms Leonova has been living in Phuket for 12 years and gained love and respect both in the local Russian-speaking community and beyond. Known for good nature and readiness to help others, she has also been a gifted artist spending time creating beautiful paintings. This all was dramatically changed when her car flipped on Mar 5.

As the accident has not been recognised by Phuket officials, it is yet to be known how Ms Leonova’s car overturned leaving her with a badly injured right arm.

When delivered to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Ms Leonova was told by doctors that they would have to amputate her right arm from the shoulder blade, but then the medical team managed to miraculously save the woman’s limb. Yet, making Ms Leonova’s arm functional again will require a lot of money as the task is beyond the capabilities of Thai medicine and requires treatment abroad.

The very fact of the accident and Ms Leonova’s ordeal came to light only when the first appeal for blood donations was posted on Mar 9. In mere hours the blood was provided by donors and the further appeal for money supported by dozens of local residents who have known or even not known Ms Leonova personally.

“She is a Human with a capital H, always ready to lend a helping hand even to people she doesn’t know personally. Now she is the one requiring help. On Mar 5, Alisa was injured in a terrific road accident in Phuket and had her arm injured very badly. Initially doctors were considering amputation, but managed to avoid it (luckily, this has been settled). Yet Alisa’s shoulder joint and part of her shoulder blade are completely gone”, said one of Ms Leonova’s friends in a Facebook publication.

“Alisa’s current medical condition is stable, she has undergone two surgeries, but more procedures are to follow including a CT. The results will be sent to Russian, Israeli and Chinese clinics as local doctors do not dare to perform such a difficult main surgery. This means that the current hospital bills will be further increased by medavac to one of the aforementioned countries and the most important treatment there. Any donation counts. Do not be embarrassed if you can spare only a little sum,” the woman continued.

A different campaigner for Ms Leonova emphasied that her family and friends are ready to do everything they can so the woman can recover and come back to painting.

“She is a nail artist and a painter, this is the only craft she loves. And sadly, this is the thing one, probably, would never be able to do again. But we are fighting. We are fighting for her to stay alive, to be able to do what she loves most, to raise her son,” said another friend, posting an X-Ray image of Ms Leonova’s arm “sewn as is” to the body.

The original need for O-Positive blood is now longer included in the appeals, which continue to multiply online. Yet the Phuket blood crisis is ongoing, thus people are always welcome to donate at Vachira’s Blood Bank with an option to mention that they would want the blood to be used for Alisa Leonova’s treatment if she needs more transfusions. For details about blood donations, see this story by The Phuket News.

Money – the most important thing for Ms Leonova’s further recovery – can be donated via an interbank transfer into the woman’s personal account in Thailand:

Bank name: Krungsri Bank

Swift: AYUDTHBK

Account number: 1391689578

Account name: ALISA LEONOVA

Those willing to donate from a Russian bank account can use Tinkoff Bank’s fundraising service via the following link: https://www.tinkoff.ru/cf/NZ1WVUXZEb.

Kind contributors are advised to specify in transfer notes that the donation is for Alisa Leonova’s medical treatment. Thus the transfers should not raise any questions from relevant authorities.

A GoFundMe campaign for those willing to donate from abroad has not been launched yet.