POOL: Week 7 of the Rawai Pool League, played on Monday night (Sept 10), saw Division A produce some tight matches and significant movement in the league table.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 September 2018, 10:30AM

Future Bar visited Tropical Sands in Sai Yuan, and produced a solid 1-6 victory. There was little between team captains, Fuzz and Barry, who started the singles proceedings of the night. Fuzz potted six in a row for an excellent finish in the first game, but Barry responded well with some good tactical play over the remaining frames to take the opening game (Fuzz got his revenge in the arm-wrestling after the pool).

Wayne and Fod played out easy wins in their singles games for Future Bar, but the night’s final singles match was a much tougher affair. Tropical Sands’ Chris really brought the game to Chaiya, who had to play very well to get the win. Both doubles went to the visitors to give them a 0-6 lead, with only the beerleg required for the whitewash. But it wasn’t to be, and Tropical Sands put in a strong team performance to win the beerleg and deservedly get a point on the board.

A great end to a fun night for both teams.

At the top of the league table, Black Sheep hosted last season’s champions, White Hart. With some of the league’s best players on the bill, this match was sure to produce some high-quality pool.

The opening singles pitched Nanni against Dum, with Nanni producing a 2-1 win. That same scoreline was replicated in all of the singles games, leaving the match poised at 2-2 going into the doubles.

Black Sheep then moved up a gear to dominate the doubles and the beerleg for a 5-2 win on the night. They move joint top of the league after week 7.

Sharing the lead in week 7 is Shot Bar, who won by the thinnest of margins over hosts Freedom Bar.

In a long match that failed to separate the teams after both singles and doubles games, it went down to the final beerleg frame which saw the visitors edge out a hard-fought 3-4 match victory.

In another close game, Mango Bar welcomed Pita Bar. The singles were shared between the sides and included some very strong play. Ding stood out in his game against Gregg, allowing his opponent only two shots in a 0-2 leg win.

The doubles were a more one-sided affair, with the visitors outplaying Mango to earn convincing wins in both games. Beerleg honours went to Mango, but Pita’s victory on the night sees them build some momentum with their third back-to-back win.

Orange Bar host a party on Friday night (Sept 14) for the shared birthdays of owners Noi and her fiancé Jonathan, a wonderful couple will put on some food, good music and maybe a pool game or two.

On Monday, however, the mood was less celebratory.

Playing hosts to visiting Spot Bar, the late-starting singles games had a decidedly unisex feeling with all featuring a battle of the genders. In the end, Spot Bar, with three girls on their side, managed a superb away victory, winning 2-5 on a fun night at Orange Bar.

Monday night’s final Division A fixture saw Black Pearl get back to winning ways with a 5-2 victory over Masaya Bar. The games were hotly contested, with all seven going to a deciding frame. But Dave and the Black Pearl Boys sealed the victory with clinical precision to take the night’s points.

Strong Wins in Division B

Meanwhile, Division B’s matches produced a number of 6-1 margin victories. Pink Sheep pulled off Monday night’s biggest upset with an emphatic win over Black Bull. The girls won each of their singles legs to seal the match and followed up with wins in the first doubles and the beerleg. It was a fine team display, and the girls were left in a triumphant mood after the match.

There was an identical 6-1 scoreline for Stor Bar, who retain their second place league position from last week. Only Uncle John’s fine opening singles game against Nick prevented a full whitewash for the visitors.

Nick, Stor’s only loser on the night, celebrated his wedding anniversary the night before and his form hadn’t quite recovered in time for the night’s match.

Meanwhile, Islander B paid a visit to White Hart BBQ where the hosts quickly put the match to rest. Only pool legend and all-around nice guy Peter managed to win a game here, with the White Hart BBQ’s German contingent dominating proceedings throughout their 6-1 win.

Baroque Bar’s performance this season is really starting to look good. This week they visited Moonlight Bar down on Rawai’s beachfront and Pang was the strongest player getting maximum individual points for her opening singles game and then following up with a convincing win in her doubles with Nikki.

The home team struggled, and only managed a single win all night through Patrick and Dan’s doubles game. The visitors continued their dominance into the beerleg, and the match ended up with Baroque Bar securing the night’s final 6-1 victory.

Islander A hosted league leaders Roses Bar and the home side started off very well with Andy M, sporting his new slim physique, beating Roses’ Mike. JJ then followed this by beating Division B’s leading individual player Noom. Then it all fell apart.

Kevin and Sul picked up singles wins against Islanders Jon and Mark to square the match. Roses then edged out both doubles games and the beerleg to pull off a 2-5 away win on the night.

Roses stay top of the league and keep their unbeaten record intact.

Monday night’s ultimate Division B game was a turnaround match to be remembered (or forgotten, depending on which team you were on).

The Stoned Crab hosted Kilt’n Haggis, and this match went right down to the wire. After galloping to a strong 0-3 lead, the visitors managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, seeing their lead decimated by The Stoned Crab who won the remaining four games.

The night ended with Stoned Crab’s third victory of the season, and the visitors returning home with their tails beneath their kilts.

For fixtures, rankings and match scores please visit the official Rawai Pool League website at http://www.rawai-pool-league.com (or http://rawai.pl for quick access).

Text by Barry Craig & Richard Hearne