Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

PHUKET: It was confirmed yesterday that upgrades on the Phuket Gateway in Mai Khao are now underway with the aim of making it a new landmark for the island.

Wednesday 24 January 2018, 05:44PM

PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Details of the upgrades were announced at a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Administrative Office (PPAO) yesterday (Jan 23) by PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong and attended by various government officials.

Speaking at yesterday’s meeting, Mr Watcharin said, “The Phuket Gateway has been developed for many years. The designing plan to upgrade the facility is aimed at making it an important Phuket landmark.

One toilet building is under construction and this will be finished on April 25. Food and beverage buildings are currently in the process of being approved and we hope that construction will begin by Jan 30.

The upgrades will also feature a turtle sculpture which will be no less than seven metres long,” Mr Watcharin explained.

There will also be local product stalls on sale and bids for concessions for these shops will be available via the Phuket Provincial Treasury Office,Mr Watcharin added.

 

 
