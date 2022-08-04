British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Upcoming Phuket sports events unveiled

Upcoming Phuket sports events unveiled

ALL SPORTS: A meeting was held yesterday (Aug 3) by the Phuket Provincial Sports Committee to outline a series of upcoming sports events to be hosted on the island.

AthleticsBadmintonBasketballBoxingCyclingFootballFutsalGolfHandballOlympicsWeighliftingVolleyballSwimmingSurfingSnookerRunningMarathon
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 August 2022, 03:34PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

« »

The meeting, held at Provincial Hall, was overseen by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association. Joining him were Deputy Governor of Phuket Pichet Panapong, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (Phuket Province) Damrong Chaisena, Ratchadaphon Oin of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office as well as relevant committee members.

Several sporting events were detailed, including an upcoming surfing competition at Kata Beach which will be part of the “Air Sea Land Southern International Sports Tourism Festival” that will showcase selected events in Phuket, Songkhla, Satun, Phatthalung, Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani, with a supporting budget of B177million.

The “Phuket Beach Festival International Surfing Contest 2022” will be held at Kata Beach between Aug 23-28, attracting around 20 Thai and international professional athletes.

There will also be a fair to coincide with the tournament showcasing surfing clinics, skating lessons, beach yoga and live musical performances.

Category winners in the men’s and women’s longboard and shortboard contests being held this week at Kata Beach will gain free qualification to take part in the international event at the end of the month.

The Committe also explained that there is to be a international karate competition, the “Thailand Karate-do Championship 2022”, on Aug 19-23 at Phuket Rajabhat University Convention Center.

Devas Lounge

It will be the first time this competition has been held outside of Bangkok and is expected to attract over 400 competitors from 22 different countries, including Olympic athletes.

Further events include the Phuket Sports City 2022 Run at Saphan Hin on Sept 3, the Esther Bunny Women’s Health Run on Sept 10-11 at Laguna, the Basketball Under-23 World Championship U 23 at Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus on Sept 3-17 and a Bodybuilding World Championship in December at Central Phuket.

Further down the line, the Committee confirmed that the Weightlifting World Cup will be held in Phuket between Apr 2-11, 2024 at Phuket Rajabhat University.

Finally, details were shared on the 42nd National Student Games 2023 Qualifying Round 8 Competition, which covers the seven southern provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The sports to be contested in Phuket between Aug 20 and Sept 4 include athletics, golf, karate, cycling, tennis, table tennis, badminton, petanque, futsal, football, swimming, woodball, snooker, handball and beach handball, volleyball and beach volleyball and amateur boxing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ferrari fumbles again as season slips away
WWE-style wrestling hits Bangkok - with a Thai twist
Charity football match planned to aid underprivileged kids
Asian qualifying format for 2026 World Cup announced
Hong Kong Sevens fans can drink, but not eat, in stands
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
Verstappen wins again to extend title lead
Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
Russell takes maiden pole in Budapest
Thailand claim nine-medal haul at World Games
Man City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight
Annissa ready to defend titles at Kata Beach contest
Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1
Out for the count: why Leclerc’s first-lap crash was so costly
Phang-nga international marathon confirmed

 

Phuket community
‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

Only reason Thailand sucked up to USA was for protection from communist factions approaching from th...(Read More)

Officials respond to Srisoonthorn floods

How many acres of flood plain were concreted over to put in those huge mega stores (and now a mall) ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Read it again- the nose gear collapsed during efforts to free it from the mud- as did the left side...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

"Walk away from..' is just a pilot's saying. Chuck Yeager famously added; "and a...(Read More)

‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

Someone forgot to mention terror state No.5. USA ! Actually the biggest terror state of all, being...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

The poor monkeypox expert feels persecuted again. As there are so many cases in Germany and other pa...(Read More)

‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

Kurt you know what to do if you do not like it !...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

It's very obvious that Thai doctors are ordered to let monkeypox being a 'foreign' thing...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

when you totally ignore what breakwaters are and building walls along the beach SOMNAMNA'...(Read More)

Officials respond to Srisoonthorn floods

Yes, Panama is one of these places. Panama Canal exists by the grace of rainfall. But Phuket Governm...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 