The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket, or PEC) has registered 29,033 people to take part in the advance voting from 8am through 5pm, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) revealed today.
This is the first time when Phuket has three constituencies instead of two. The first constituency is the biggest by the number of eligible voters.
ECT Phuket Orapin Achevasuk explained that 15,833 people have registered for early voting in Constituency 1 while 5,858 people have registered in Constituency 2 and 7,342 people have done so in Constituency 3.
Ms Orapin explained earlier that there are a total of 313,594 eligible voters registered in Phuket Province, divided into Constituency 1 with 101,164 eligible voters, Constituency 2 with 102,388 eligible voters and Constituency 3 with 110,042 eligible voters. It is hoped of that total that at least 70% will turn out to cast their vote.
Police reminders
Due to advanced voting, “alcohol sales, distribution and alcohol consumption gathering” is banned until 6pm today (May 7) and will be banned from 6pm on May 13 through 6pm May 14, police have warned earlier this week.
The ban applies to all people in the country. Those caught violating the ban can face a fine of up to B10,000 or even up to six months in jail, or both.
In a separate reminder, the Royal Thai Police gave the list of the most common election-related violations punishable with fines and/or jail terms. The top five includes
- Receiving the ballot and leaving the polling station with it (stealing the ballot). Jail term from one to five years, fine from B20,000 to B100,000, deprivation of the right to vote for up to 10 years.
- Bringing to the polling station a technical device to take photos of the voters’ ID cards. Jail term up to one year, fine up to B20,000.
- Receiving or giving money or other remuneration for voting or not voting. Jail term from one to five years, fine from B20,000 to B100,000, deprivation of the right to vote for up to 10 years.
- Damaging or intention to damage the ballot, restoration of a damaged ballot. Jail term up to five years, fine up to B100,000, deprivation of the right to vote for up to 10 years.
- Causing property damage at the polling station. Punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code. Jail term up to three years, fine up to B60,000.
- Illegal or unauthorised removal of campaign materials and signs. Punishable as theft under the Criminal Code. Jail term up to three years, fine up to B60,000.
Be the first to comment.