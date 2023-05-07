Up to 29,033 people to take part in early voting in Phuket

PHUKET: Today’s (May 7) early voting is seeing crowds of Thai citizens waiting in queues to vote at polling stations across the country and in Phuket ahead of next Sunday’s (May 14) general election.

Sunday 7 May 2023, 11:53AM

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket, or PEC) has registered 29,033 people to take part in the advance voting from 8am through 5pm, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) revealed today.

This is the first time when Phuket has three constituencies instead of two. The first constituency is the biggest by the number of eligible voters.

ECT Phuket Orapin Achevasuk explained that 15,833 people have registered for early voting in Constituency 1 while 5,858 people have registered in Constituency 2 and 7,342 people have done so in Constituency 3.

Ms Orapin explained earlier that there are a total of 313,594 eligible voters registered in Phuket Province, divided into Constituency 1 with 101,164 eligible voters, Constituency 2 with 102,388 eligible voters and Constituency 3 with 110,042 eligible voters. It is hoped of that total that at least 70% will turn out to cast their vote.

Police reminders

Due to advanced voting, “alcohol sales, distribution and alcohol consumption gathering” is banned until 6pm today (May 7) and will be banned from 6pm on May 13 through 6pm May 14, police have warned earlier this week.

The ban applies to all people in the country. Those caught violating the ban can face a fine of up to B10,000 or even up to six months in jail, or both.

In a separate reminder, the Royal Thai Police gave the list of the most common election-related violations punishable with fines and/or jail terms. The top five includes