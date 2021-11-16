Unvaccinated warned they may face restrictions

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health has called on unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19 or they may face restrictions.

The CCSA says it may issue new social sanction measures that require people to show proof of vaccination when entering public places. Photo: Bangkok Post

The call comes as the ministry plans to ramp up its inoculation campaign over the next two weeks to achieve a target of administering 100 million doses, reports the Bangkok Post.

More than 85mn doses have been administered while 10mn people have yet to receive a dose.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the public health permanent secretary, said the ministry plans to administer 13.98mn doses by the end of the month - with 8.6mn doses set as first shots and 5.38mn doses as second and third shots.

To boost the jabs, Dr Kiatiphum said Nov 27-Dec 5 is being proposed as the nationwide vaccination week with various agencies expected to participate in the inoculation drive.

Dr Kiatiphum said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will also order provincial governors to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can.

He added that they may also issue new social sanction measures that require people to show proof of vaccination when entering public places.

“The CCSA wants the target group to get their shots and it may come up with measures to give people an incentive to get vaccinated,” Dr Kiatiphum said.

“And if necessary, the CCSA may impose a rule requiring people to show they have received at least one dose when attending activities in public places,” he added.