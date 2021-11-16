BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Unvaccinated warned they may face restrictions

Unvaccinated warned they may face restrictions

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health has called on unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19 or they may face restrictions.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetyVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 November 2021, 08:40AM

The CCSA says it may issue new social sanction measures that require people to show proof of vaccination when entering public places. Photo: Bangkok Post

The CCSA says it may issue new social sanction measures that require people to show proof of vaccination when entering public places. Photo: Bangkok Post

The call comes as the ministry plans to ramp up its inoculation campaign over the next two weeks to achieve a target of administering 100 million doses, reports the Bangkok Post.

More than 85mn doses have been administered while 10mn people have yet to receive a dose.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the public health permanent secretary, said the ministry plans to administer 13.98mn doses by the end of the month - with 8.6mn doses set as first shots and 5.38mn doses as second and third shots.

To boost the jabs, Dr Kiatiphum said Nov 27-Dec 5 is being proposed as the nationwide vaccination week with various agencies expected to participate in the inoculation drive.

Dr Kiatiphum said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will also order provincial governors to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can.

He added that they may also issue new social sanction measures that require people to show proof of vaccination when entering public places.

“The CCSA wants the target group to get their shots and it may come up with measures to give people an incentive to get vaccinated,” Dr Kiatiphum said.

“And if necessary, the CCSA may impose a rule requiring people to show they have received at least one dose when attending activities in public places,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 16 November 2021 - 11:27:23 

They already do. Can't stay in a hotel, board a flight or enter a national park without it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud
Courtyard by Marriott opens in Phuket Town
US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1
THAI posts profit of B51bn
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Rd. inspections, Phuket Light-Rail no target, Covid closes Phuket school || November 15
Phuket alcohol hours revised
Rapper defends China satire ‘Fragile’ as views hit 30m
No more gophuget registration required
Greeting billboards vandalised ahead of PM’s arrival in Krabi
Deputy Interior Minister assures enough water for coming tourists, dry season
National health deputy inspects Bangla
Thailand takes up Apec baton
Darasamuth School closed over infections

 

Phuket community
Unvaccinated warned they may face restrictions

They already do. Can't stay in a hotel, board a flight or enter a national park without it....(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

It says it right there in the second paragraph, they sold a bunch of assets. That's not profit t...(Read More)

No more gophuget registration required

At least they are keeping it simple. And at least it is not constantly changing. And at least the sc...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

Is this article correct? If you rewrite the article, you should write it down....(Read More)

Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1

Yes JohnC, it’s only about greedy greedy. Not about the ref’s,fish++ In middle of February it’...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

Must be about time we heard from Lelecuneo again! Where has he gone?...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

Tourists wanting to come here for the nightlife are going to be bitterly disappointed to find they c...(Read More)

Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1

Here we go again. Greed rules once more. No matter what they say it will be re-destroyed again by ov...(Read More)

Phuket alcohol hours revised

They love their rules...(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

Clearly they borrowed TAT's magic calculator. No airline is in profit in the current situation, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 