THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust

PHUKET: Three unsuspecting tourists heading home from Khao Lak after enjoying a holiday in Thailand found themselves in the middle of a drug raid after officers discovered 6,000 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) hidden in an old fan that was in the back of the passenger van they were travelling in.

tourismdrugscrimepolice
By Tavee Adam

Saturday 1 December 2018, 04:27PM

The Phuket van driver and his two accomplices were caught smuggling meth pills while en route to Phuket International Airport with three tourists still in the van. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

The Phuket van driver and his two accomplices were caught smuggling meth pills while en route to Phuket International Airport with three tourists still in the van. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

The Phuket van driver and his two accomplices were caught smuggling meth pills while en route to Phuket International Airport with three tourists still in the van. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

The Phuket van driver and his two accomplices were caught smuggling meth pills while en route to Phuket International Airport with three tourists still in the van. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

The Phuket van driver and his two accomplices were caught smuggling meth pills while en route to Phuket International Airport with three tourists still in the van. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

The Phuket van driver and his two accomplices were caught smuggling meth pills while en route to Phuket International Airport with three tourists still in the van. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

Jindanai Inthachage, the 30-year-old driver of the van, picked up the tourists in Khao Lak and was taking them to Phuket International Airport as they were heading home on Tuesday (Nov 27), Khok Kloi Police Chief Col Gerasak Siamsak told The Phuket News.

The Toyota van was registered in Phuket as a commercial vehicle under the name ‘Phuket Transport Partnership Limited’, he added.

On the way to Phuket, Jindanai stopped off in Tai Muang, where his friend Yongyuth Rakmit, 43, lived.

Police already had Yongyuth and his house under surveillance following a tip-off that Yongyuth was smuggling drugs into Phuket by concealing them in household items.

At the house, officers led by Lt Col Techo Na Nakorn of Khok Kloi Police watched as Yongyuth and his friend Sirichai Rakmit, 27, carried out an old electric fan and placed it in the back of the van.

Then Jindanai drove off, with the tourists still on board.

The officers then stopped and searched the van at the Khok Kloi Intersection (see map below).

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

On searching the van, they disassembled the pedestal base of the fan and found three plastic packs each containing 2,000 pills ya bah. Each of the three packs contained 10 bags, each holding 200 pills.

Following the discovery of the drugs, a splinter group of the investigation team moved in and arrested Yongyuth and Sirichai at the house in Tai Muang, Col Gerasak explained.

All three – Jindanai, originally from Stun province, as well as Yongyuth and Sirichai, both Phang Nga natives – were taken to Khok Kloi Police Station and charged with possession ya bah with intent to sell, Col Gerasak confirmed.

The three tourists were given a first-class ride to Phuket airport by police to make sure they did not miss their flights, Col Gerasak added.

Col Gerasak urged all tourists, “Please be aware of the vehicle that you are getting in, especially if there is anything in the van that does not belong there.

“And if you can keep your bags locked or sealed, please do it - because some bad guys might put something illegal, such as ya bah, in your bag,” he warned.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Rorri_2 | 02 December 2018 - 12:01:18 

This Thailand "“Please be aware of the vehicle that you are getting in, especially if there is anything in the van that does not belong there," imagine what would happen if a tourist questioned the driver.

Kurt | 02 December 2018 - 02:16:28 

Tourist transport on Phuket becomes more criminal and crazy by the day.. So far we had to close eyes when the minivan drivers ignore speed limits and red traffic lights, and feel released arriving safe at airport or hotel. Now a tourist has to worry too about his luggage in the back, and not to be uses as a drugs transporter/mule.

Nasa12 | 01 December 2018 - 17:42:15 

Nice work

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police
Drug use eclipses Full Moon party
Drug blitz at full moon party
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs
11 drug plants ‘churn out 20m pills a day’
Royal Thai Police deputy chief outlines policies to Region 8 Police
Russian, Ukrainian drug dealers arrested after being reported by Phuket beach club staff
Bus crash driver ‘high on meth’
90,000 police in holiday drink-driving, drugs blitz
11 held in crackdown on foreign crime
Three clubs raided in Pattaya
Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us
Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality
Phuket Airport taxi, van drivers in booze, drugs, weapons checks for Songkran road safety

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Go Air
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it

 