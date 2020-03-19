THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office

Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office

PHUKET: More than 100 Myanmar workers descended on the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) Phuket office in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 18) in protest as they had not received their salary last month.

MyanmarpoliceCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 March 2020, 01:23PM

The disgruntled Myanmar workers arrive at the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) office in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 18) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The disgruntled Myanmar workers arrive at the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) office in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 18) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police wait for the protesting workers at the entrance to the DLPW offices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police wait for the protesting workers at the entrance to the DLPW offices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The meeting to resolve the payment dispute to the workers with representatives of their company. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The meeting to resolve the payment dispute to the workers with representatives of their company. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Several of the workers wait outside the DLPW offices while the resolution meeting takes place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Several of the workers wait outside the DLPW offices while the resolution meeting takes place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, workers board one of the trucks heading back to the company offices to receive their outstanding pay. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, workers board one of the trucks heading back to the company offices to receive their outstanding pay. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

A total of 140 employees of Hat Yai Nantakorn Co Ltd were picked up by two ten-wheel trucks from their camp in Ban Bangjo in Srisoonthorn and taken to the DLPW office.

Phuket City police were notified and Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, Capt Songchai Puangrod, and 30 officers were dispatched to the scene around midday to control and resolve the situation.

The police ordered four representatives from the Hat Yai Nantakorn company to liaise with DLPW Phuket Office Chief Wiang Suwanna and several of the disgruntled workers representing the wider group, enlisting the assistance of an interpreter by the name of Mr Huawei.

“One of the workers explained that the company had not paid the workers their owed salary for the period Feb 16-29, despite the promise it would be done so on Mar 5,” explained Capt Songchai.

A human resources representative from the company assured they would be paid later that day at the company offices and also promised the next payment, for the period Mar 1-18, will be paid tomorrow (Mar 20).

Satisfied with the agreement, the workers were then picked up by the same trucks and taken to the company premises to receive their outstanding pay.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The police added that, should a similar situation occur in future, the workers were advised not to gather en masse and protest but that they should send a representative to the DLPW office to resolve the situation.

“They will not be charged over this situation today,” Capt Songchai confirmed.

Chief Wiang stated that the negotiations between employer and employee had concluded successfully but expressed a note of caution moving forward in regards to the continued spread and impact of the coronavirus.

“After the outbreak of COVID-19, we have been a mediator between employer and employee more frequently,” he said.

“If the spread of the virus is not controlled soon many businesses may suffer meaning employers may be forced to cut their staff and the number of unemployed will keep increasing,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand! New requirements for travelers to Thailand! || March 19
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President
60 new COVID-19 cases, total at 272
Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Officials announce full list of entry requirements
COVID-19 hits Latin America as Chile calls state of catastrophe
PM: Third-stage Covid-19 would justify countrywide lockdown
Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bars, clubs closed? 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand! Surin vendors return? || March 18
Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations
Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom
Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

So if same logic applies then restaraunts will also close or is their scientific evidence that trans...(Read More)

Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

When is a lockdown not a lockdown? When one is in Thailand of course!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

"Entertainment venues including bars to close", "All sports venues, cinemas and massa...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Bigger venues yes. If Lumpini Boxing Stadium hadn't still been open after all self-respecting sp...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

B100k fine or a year in prison but killer taxi drivers roam free!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The LifeCo Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
Singha
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 