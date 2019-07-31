THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them

Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them

“The safest way to approach a dog is to walk towards them so they can see you, reach your hand out first and let them smell it.” If you’re telling this to your kids, please stop! Right now! This is basically an old wives’ tale and completely ignores what we know about canine behaviour and so­ciology. It is also the reason so many people, particu­larly children, get bitten.

Pets
By Russell D Russell

Monday 5 August 2019, 10:00AM

Photo: Meli1670 / Pixabay

Photo: Meli1670 / Pixabay

Making direct eye contact, forcefully reaching into their personal space and, worse still, trying to put your hand or face directly in theirs are all quite domi­nant and aggressive behaviours in the dog world. Most do not appreciate this invasion of their space and it is exceed­ingly easy for them to bite you if they want to send a message.

The simplest and safest way to ap­proach a new, unknown dog, including those owned by family, friends and neighbours, is simply not to. “But wait!”, I hear you cry, “I really want to pet that gorgeous-looking dog! I want to stroke his fur and give him a cuddle!” Sure, and if I saw Scarlett Johansson at the bar, I’d think the same thing – but it doesn’t mean I get to.

Instead, we work on the 80/20 rule: approach 80% of the way and let the other party approach the other 20% if they want to. If they don’t approach, that’s their first way of telling you “please leave me alone”, at which point you need to understand that if you continue to proceed, you’re doing so against their will.

It also really doesn’t matter how cute the dog is. Even the sweetest, most adorable dogs can do some pretty seri­ous damage to your (or your child’s) hand. The appearance of a dog as “cute” is absolutely not a reliable predictor of whether or not they may bite.

Most people have real difficulty ac­cepting that dogs generally do not like being hugged or, more specifically, en­trapped. Only primates (e.g. monkeys, gorillas, humans, etc.) enjoy and prac­tice hugging in the animal kingdom. This is the number one reason small children are bitten by dogs. Many dog bites occur when someone is hover­ing over a dog, oblivious to the signals they’re sending. It’s not always obvious to the casual observer why the dog bit, but in many cases it’s because of the hover before the hug. A lot of dog fights also start with one dog attempting to hover over the other.

Don’t let small children play with dogs without proper adult supervision. If the children are very young, the adult needs to be physically next to the child when a dog is present to prevent dog bites. Young kids may inadvertently poke an eye or pull a whisker, for exam­ple, which may result in a growl, a show of teeth, an air snap or a soft hold before an actual bite – these are all signs to say “back away”.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In the same vein, don’t bother a rest­ing or sleeping dog. Dogs are animals and can be primal in their instincts. Startling a resting or sleeping dog can bring out those instincts which fre­quently include biting the first thing they see.

I also have no idea why some dog owners feel the need to put their hands in their dog’s food bowl while they are eating. Ironically, this can ultimately lead to resource guarding, the very thing you think you’re training against. Just let them eat, or chew their bone, and outside of this, teach them some re­direction and focus work.

Never, ever reach in the middle of two dogs fighting in order to separate them. This is probably the best way I know to get a bad dog bite. What you will receive is a redirected bite from a dog that is not necessarily meaning to bite you, but is just biting the thing that is getting in the way of the alter­cation with the other dog. Even if it’s your own dog, their reactions are way quicker than yours.

Good dog bite prevention starts with never assuming an unfamiliar dog is 100% comfortable with you, even if the dog’s owner says they are. Your own per­sonal dog is liable to be far more tolerant of various (annoying) behaviours that you subject them to (e.g. “My Fido loves being cuddled by me.”). Just because he tolerates it from you (or even loves it), doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll willingly accept it from anyone else.

If you would like some more information on canine training, or behavioural is­sues, contact us on 091 654 1960, email info@k9pointacademy.com or check our website www.k9pointacademy.com

CPA is the only K9 organisation in Thailand accredited with the Certi­fication Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), and as an American Kennel Club (AKC) Evaluator.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The lure of the sea: Without lifeguards to back them up, red flags can be fatal
Birth of baby Dokmai marks continued success of Phuket’s Gibbon Rehabilitation Project
Sweet tooth: Thailand consumes over four times the recommended amount of sugar
Playing for laughs: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on August 5
A night at L’Opera: Authentic Italian cuisine sings at Laguna
Rare photo captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale
Children across Asia to learn lifesaving tips from loved cartoon characters
A place to celebrate difference
The flying thespian continues his travels
Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture
Community groups create five-step plan to clean up Phuket using nature’s tools
Happy Birthday, Your Majesty
A roaring success: The Lion King remake a cinematic masterpiece to change CGI forever
WHO says e-cigarettes ‘undoubtedly harmful’
I scream, you scream, we all scream for… gelato

 

Phuket community
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Way to go Dek. You actually commented on an article instead of ridiculing another poster. I agree wi...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Get the Thai Baht down to its real level 40 to the Euro a.s.a.p. and the problem is solved .Many Eur...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

OMG, Dek, at last you have something constructive, to say, well done, now if Kurt had said it, I...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Instead of trying to attract more and more tourists to come to Thailand,they should invest into infr...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

O-X 10 year visa. Did google a bit about it. Still yearly a 'renewal' stamp needed, need to ...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Jeez, what a load of crap was this dog and pony show. Not only is Minister Phiphat out of touch with...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

That Phuket not is sluggish as talked about, and that it is just a 'little slow', is the Phu...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

"The explosions were meant to fan fears but have not affected the economy, he said," a bit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Never heard of the O-X 10 year visa, but would like to know more about it...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

The last few years Thailand has eliminated tourist attractions and made ex-pat requirements more dif...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 