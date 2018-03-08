The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Unleashed: How to ‘think dog’

Welcome to the Canine Point Academy (CPA) column “Unleashed”. Each month we’ll be looking at various aspects of canine behaviour and training, as well as offering some tips and advice on how you can overcome some of the problems you may be having with your furry house mate!

Saturday 17 March 2018, 10:00AM

For lots of us, our dogs represent something very special. They are not just pets, but family members. Lavished with love and affection, the very best foods and shampoos and yet for some reason, they repay us with chewing our favourite shoes. We try our best, but just can’t figure out the why. And let’s be honest, for some strange reason, not everyone loves dogs (I don’t know why either).

Maybe it’s because they chase your motorbike, or charge at you when you walk along the beach. This column is for everyone (dog lovers or otherwise) and provides an invaluable insight into what dogs are thinking, and why they act the way they do. So let’s take a look at a sample of some of the things we’ll be looking at over the coming months:

 

Canine Behaviours

In the world of a dog, they simply do what is best for themselves at any given moment. Whether that is sleeping, rolling in the grass, or chewing your furniture. No doubt your own dog has given you some grief, whether it’s constantly barking, jumping up or something else that annoys you.

Such problems are really common with dog owners and the good news is that, largely speaking, they can be quite easy to rectify.

 

Training

Simply put – training your dog is about communicating what is expected from him and a great way to build a strong and lasting relationship with your Fido.

Whilst most of us seem happy with having our dig sitting nicely whilst we hold the dinner bowl – the real benefit is having a dog that will respond to you in more precarious circumstances, such as outside on a road with traffic, or on a beach with lots of distractions around.

 

Therapy Dogs

We often take our dogs for granted – they’re always there for us, to greet us at the door, or cheer us up when we’re feeling down. But dogs are being trained for more and more complex tasks to help us in society.

Guide dogs for the deaf and blind, assistance dogs for those who are immobile and even service dogs who are trained to detect the onset of “fits” in relation to epilepsy or diabetes are just a few of the areas in which dogs are playing a vital role in our lives.

Indeed here on the island, we’re currently looking to expand the Waggin’ Tail Tutor program, which has been running at the British International School, Phuket with great success.

 

Changes

Our lives, as much as we may wish otherwise, are never stress-free. From running out of coffee in the morning, to having a baby, moving house or switching job – there is always something that can affect us at anytime.

But we often don’t realise the impact this is also having on our dogs. And of course if you have any suggestions for topics you would like us to discuss in our column, then please feel free to get in touch.

 

Russell D Russell is the Head Trainer at Canine Point Academy, a canine training organisation based in Phuket. If you would like more information on canine training, or behavioural issues, please to contact us on 091 654 1960, email info@k9pointacademy.com, or check our website: k9pointacademy.com.

CPA is the only K9 organisation in Thailand accredited with the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT) and as an American Kennel Club (AKC) Evaluator.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Rawai Mayor promises action against untreated wastewater releasers

The polluters are all the toilets that are not connected to a sewage treatment system. The criminals are the building officials who allow such toilet...(Read More)

Russian tourists injured as Phuket tour bus crashes in Krabi

Regardless of the excuses it's called failure to control. Tired of this stuff and innocents being hurt by negligence and inability. "What Is ...(Read More)

Interpol’s red notice for Red Bull heir ‘still in force’

Kritsana Pattanacharoen is a liar, and a disgrace to Thailand....(Read More)

Phuket underpass-jacknife truck driver charged

He jacknifed the lorry because he had no control after he had stamped on the brakes, which I could hear and see. So for him to blame me he's tal...(Read More)

Phuket underpass-jacknife truck driver charged

Just to refer to the above incident. I was driving in the car in front of the lorry. I was approximately 50 metres in front of the lorry. I was driv...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor promises action against untreated wastewater releasers

You can smell it in the gutter running alongside inside the makro area also....(Read More)

Driver injured after rear-ending parked bus in Phuket

So, after learning all of that, what then?...(Read More)

Russian tourists injured as Phuket tour bus crashes in Krabi

Try interviewing the 36 passengers that were on board....(Read More)

Interpol’s red notice for Red Bull heir ‘still in force’

Ahhh- with Inspektor K on the case we should have him in custody by the end of the weekend. is there no end to his abilities?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.