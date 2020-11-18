BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Unleashed: Crating a safe space

Unleashed: Crating a safe space

I cannot overemphasise the importance of crate training. It is such a useful skill and can help with house training and some other problems. First off, whilst we humans like our open spaces, high ceilings and open air surroundings, we need to understand that dogs prefer dens and enclosed spaces. This is why they often curl up under a chair, or table, or snuggle up under your feet, or next to something.

PetsCommunityUnleashed
By Russell D Russell

Sunday 22 November 2020, 02:00PM

Dogs like enclosed spaces, and sending them to their crate is to allow them to enjoy their safe space, not as a punishment. Photo: Mysaell Armendariz / Unsplash

Dogs like enclosed spaces, and sending them to their crate is to allow them to enjoy their safe space, not as a punishment. Photo: Mysaell Armendariz / Unsplash

Crate training is an important tool, but it’s not to be used continuously. Having a dog sleep in a crate at night, and then spend the bulk of the day in the crate while you’re at work is unfair. If that’s your situation, seriously consider whether having a dog is practical.

Also, with puppies, they sleep a lot! They’re a bit like babies. We have no issue with putting a baby in a crib or a pram whilst they sleep, so we should have no issue with putting a pup in their crate, whilst they sleep. Crates should be in a quiet room away from the hustle and bustle of the house, so the dog can learn to be on their own from time to time. Also, you can – and should – put your dog in their crate for small periods of time, even if you’re not going anywhere. That way, they don’t associate it with you leaving, and generally just get used to down time on their own.

Crating young pups, or using pen areas, as well as helping work on things like housetraining also helps keep your pup safe. You can’t always watch them 24/7, and you need to follow similar practices as you would with a new baby. By crating our pups, we ensure they’re not going to chew a wire, or the sofa, or basically anything they shouldn’t!

You also need to make sure you have the right size crate for your dog. Big enough so they have room to move, turn and stand, but not so big that they can pee on one side, and sleep on the other. Nowadays, a lot of full size crates come with divider panels which you can move further back as your puppy grows – these are great as it saves having to buy new, bigger crates as the pup grows. I also use lots of interactive toys, like Kongs, that the dogs can chew on whilst in their crate, but be mindful not to leave too many things in there with them, especially toys or beds that can be torn, or shredded. Less, is more.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

Also, be mindful that overusing a crate, and confinement can lead to problems. Crating for an hour or so here and there is fine, but for continual longer periods, I’d look at using a pen area as well. Over using the crate can lead to things like the improper impulse control, or contribute to things like separation or isolation anxiety and ultimately, we also need to look at why the dog needs to be confined for the extended period as we want our dogs to spend the bulk of their time out and about with us exploring the world! Remember, crates are not used as a punishment, quite the opposite, they are there to be used as the dogs ‘safe place’.

I’ve also noticed that a lot of folks like to use the pee pads for dogs, and have often put them in the crates with their pups. This is a really bad idea. First, you’re teaching your pup it’s okay to pee (or worse) in their crate; and second, if you use them around the house, you’re teaching your dog it’s okay to pee (or worse!) on the floor indoors. I appreciate this can be handy for folks with dogs in apartments, but if you have quick access to an outdoor area, you’re far better off teaching your dog to ‘go’ there. Either way, never put the pee pads in their crate! 

If you would like some more information on canine training, or behavioural issues, then please contact us on 091 654 1960, email info@k9pointacademy.com, or check our website www.k9pointacademy.com. CPA is accredited with the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), as an American Kennel Club (AKC) Evaluator and a Professional Member of the IACP.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket author Jim Newport to launch latest offering:  ‘A Dark Christmas’
Bathing Saddles: To the water borne
Holding true to ‘The Craft: Legacy’
Divisive ‘Force of Nature’ struggles through
Sustainably Yours: Rewilding Thailand
Culinary Detective: Re-invented, Cosmo comes of age
Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status
A Meal with… Mister Wellness
ASQ report: A Phuket expat’s personal account of re-entering Thailand
Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary visits Soi Dog Foundation shelter
Culinary Detective: Little Roma, the nice surprise
Teen Power: Students step up for BanYa
Jungle resort provides life-changing experiences for local kids
Bill Murray and Sofia Coppola deliver sublime ‘On The Rocks’
Kathu Municipality welcomes Soi Dog’s mobile clinic

 

Phuket community
HM donates royal title deeds

@Showe, Well well now it is the case that the Thai people pay this family about 1 Bath each, every s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Does Phuket Officialdom realize that now Phuket is only 'floating' on money coming from the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Countries around Thailand have learned of the previous Thai tourist boom. They now pick up the chall...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

This land 'hand-over is just a 'paper administrative' thing. Nice for publicity, but it&...(Read More)

Bayside Bloom: SorPorKor changes allow widespread development around Patong

Phuket used to be known around the world as 'The Emerald Isle'. People came from all over th...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

Would have been better is 10B baht had been donated to help those made jobless by the pandemic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

...Lot's of talks and 'thinking' only. But all to much focussing for local profit grappi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

As always sharp to the point piece of 'Phuket Opinion'. Pity that a newspaper can put finger...(Read More)

Bayside Bloom: SorPorKor changes allow widespread development around Patong

Sod the land, lets develop it. With over 8k available units Phuket doesn't need any more develop...(Read More)

TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists

It’s a great idea, but probably won’t work. Government officials all over the world, not just in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
AVC Engineering
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 