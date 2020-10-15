Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

United We Can!

United We Can!

Every year, all 18 UWC schools around the world celebrate one special UWC Day, knowing that although we are separated geographically, we are united in spirit. For the students and staff, UWC Day is an opportunity to help, learn and grow through service learning and fulfill the UWC mission: to make education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future. For 2020, “United We Can” was the chosen theme.

Education
By Advertorial

Sunday 18 October 2020, 02:00PM

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

UWC Day. Photo: UWCT

« »

For the students at United World College, Thailand, this was an opportunity to unite as a community, especially after all the commotion and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Monday the 21st of September, over 350 UWCT students completed a range of different off and on-campus activities from planting over a thousand mangroves to repainting the student snack hut called Shaka, in the school colours. So what does UWC Day and “United We Can” really mean to us?

Officially, UWC Day is a celebration of UWC’s mission and values. It is planned each year to coincide with the United Nations’ International Peace Day, and it provides an opportunity to appreciate the diversity within our UWC schools. Our theme this year, “United We Can” which symbolizes that if we work together, we can do amazing things to help, for example, the environment. 

“I think UWC Day is about reminding us to be more sustainable, learning about important service projects and doing more things together; not just one person alone,” quoted one Primary student. That is definitely true, considering the activities we completed in only one day.

All in all, we planted one thousand mangroves, three hundred banana trees, two lychee trees, collected seventy-three heavy bags of rubbish from different beaches and built one new brick enclosure for the gibbons at the local Gibbon Sanctuary. These activities were student-led by our inspiring Grade 11 and Grade 12 students.

Around midday, the Student Council organized a Peace March where students and teachers alike proudly displayed their nation’s flag and cultural clothing as they paraded around campus. It was impressive to witness the diversity in our school- we consist of 480 students and represent 70 different countries scattered around the globe! 

After a lunch of food from different cultures, students went to sixteen unique student-led workshops. Some workshops were Model United Nations(MUN) which taught students to formally debate, ‘Brain Change’ which allowed students to learn about neuroplasticity with brain exercises and ‘MANTA Coral Monitoring’ explored information about coral reefs and marine health. 

The boarding students continued UWC Day well into the evening as they took part in an important anti-racism workshop. 

Another purpose of UWC Day is to be a provocation for our annual Sustainability Week. During this weekly theme, students pledged different environmental goals. One example pledge was ‘Zero Food Waste’. The amount of food waste was recorded on a chart in the cafeteria. The goal was to reduce our food waste by half. We did not reach the goal for that week, but we reduced the food waste considerably. This demonstrates that having individual goals can make a collective difference.

Other pledges included cycling to and from school, not using single-use plastic, having only one-song showers or being a vegetarian for the week. 

The boarding students ended the successful Sustainability Week by organizing a community beach cleanup at Layan for all students and families. 

Through their hard work, the UWCT community truly showed us that, United We Can… make a difference to help change the world.

By UWC Thailand Students
Meg M & Annabel M (Grade 7)

Meg and Annabel wrote this original article, with revision, guidance and assistance provided by their Grade 7 English teacher Laurie Stone.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Play’s The Thing: Panto or Pantomime? Here we come!
Sustainably Yours: Sustainability, Philosophy and Happiness
Unleashed: Guilty as charged!
Oscar-worthy ‘The Assistant’ puts Hollywood’s dark practices in the spotlight
Phuket Christian group comes to the rescue of suffering soi dog
A Children’s community production helmed by acclaimed director Eva Jin
Healthy Habits: COVID-19 and Metabolic Syndrome, could diet help?
A Meal with…  Mindfulness
UWC Thailand represents Thailand in Top 100 Global School Showcase at World Education Week
Soi Dog marks World Rabies Day 2020 with vaccination drive
Michelin Guide Thailand 2021 introduces two new awards and a new distinction
Getting ‘Buffaloed’ is a good thing
Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade
A Community Rises: UWC Thailand’s Project Independence
Culinary Detective: Kata Rocks shines in uncertain times

 

Phuket community
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

It took iqte a while until people start to understand, that this is not just a break, it is the star...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

First thing you have to do to make that work is stopped double pricing for expats and foreigners. No...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Yes, it will take years to recover. Do the experts mean to say: 'Recover to Old Normal', or ...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

If you want visitors to come back, you must understand their concerns and wishes. Discuss with low-...(Read More)

Police seek protest pair accused of intending harm to the Queen

Images of a certain motor arcade have been virtual all over the world, proving that the RTP was lyin...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

As a resort operator, from Samui, I went to 5 banks for a soft loan.... Forget it, even one told us ...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

If anyone thinks significant numbers of tourists will come, and undergo a quarantine, they ought to ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Americans who formerly have retired here agree with this article. The current insurance requirements...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Who paid who for this? STV or not, these travellors should stil be going through the 72 hour pre fil...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

Needs something to replace the useless cancer diagnostics and treatment at existing hospitals in phu...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 