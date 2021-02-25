United Phuket domestic tourism campaign to hit the road

PHUKET: Local government offices and private businesses on the island will together launch a roadshow to promote a domestic travel campaign offering discounted packages involving a wide range of businesses in Phuket dependent on tourism in the hope of attracting more domestic tourists to the island.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 February 2021, 04:49PM

Phuket Govneror Narong Woonciew at the press launch for the domestic tourism campaign and roadshow on Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The domestic tourism campaign and roadshow was announced from Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The campaign was announced at a press conference held on Nai Harn Beach yesterday (Feb 24), presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Also present were the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri and Phuket Tourism Association (PTA) President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam.

The roadshow will be under the banner “Phuket Dedthangkoh” (Phuket Awesome Island), Mr Bhummikitti said.

“We have operators of hotels, shops, restaurants [to join the roadshow] to promote their businesses with promotions and special packages.

“The roadshow is to encourage Thai people to travel to the island, as we gained a good response from last year’s roadshow, which we held in Bangkok, Surat Thani and Hat Yai.

“This year we have a slogan by Mr Rewat – ‘Eat Delicious. Sleep Luxurious, See Nature’ – in order to remind people that our campaign covers all parts of tourism,” he said.

“Phuket has a lot of choices of foods, from street markets to luxury restaurants. The island is full of hotels, resorts, villas, from standard to high end. Also beautiful nature including beaches, waterfalls, and hills,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

The tourism road show will start as the “Phuket Dedthangkoh@BITEC Bang Na” on Mar 4-7, as a part of the 58th Thai Tiew Thai (Thai Travel Thailand) fair at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

On Mar 12-14 the roadshow will be held in Udon Thani, then return to Phuket to be held as the “Phuket Dedthangkoh@Porto de Phuket/Expat Travel” event at Mercado Hall, Porto de Phuket in Cherng Talay, on Mar 26-28.

On Apr 2-4, the roadshow will be held at the Central Festival Hat Yai department store in Songkhla, then on June 11-13 will return to the capital to be held at the Siam Paragon department store in Bangkok.

The roadshow will conclude by returning to the Central Festival Hat Yai department store in Songkhla, where the campaign will be promoted on Aug 27-29.