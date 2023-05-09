United effort brings hope for Daniel

PHUKET: The family of 10-year-old drowning victim Daniel Andreiev is holding onto hope after a united effort by the Phuket community and people from around the world made it possible to airlift him to Bangkok for treatment not available on the island. However, the fight for Daniel’s life is far from over, and more help is needed.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 09:01AM

Daniel Andreiev was revived after drowning on May 2. The boy now remains in coma, and his family need help as hopital bills increase daily. Photo: Help Daniel Group

Daniel, an international school student from Rawai, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital last Tuesday (May 2) after he drowned in a swimming pool at his family house and was revived by CPR after 10 minutes of clinical death.

As of late last night (May 8), Daniel remained alive but still in a coma. On Sunday (May 7), he was transferred to Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok on a commercial medevac flight urgently organised and paid for by local donors. Their support had significantly increased his chances of recovery.

Medical tests at Samitivej Hospital and doctors’ statements have encouraged cautious optimism in Daniel’s mother, Liudmyla Andreieva, though no specific prognosis has been announced yet.

“His body is starting to maintain mid-level parameters without external assistance. Nutrient absorption has quadrupled. Lab tests show no signs of viral or bacterial infection, thus the antibiotic treatment is about to be stopped. Heart and blood pressure remain within normal levels, but the brain does not respond yet. On Wednesday (May 10), there will be another meeting of the board of his doctors to share their conclusions and forecasts,” Liudmyla revealed yesterday.

A volunteer group, including Ukrainians, Russians and Thais, supports Liudmyla on a 24/7 basis and coordinates the joint effort to save Daniel, or Danya, as family and friends call him.

Liudmyla relocated to Phuket with her son and daughter after the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022 while her husband stayed in his fighting country. The volunteers say that local and international support for the family is overwhelming.

"The times of plight always come unexpectedly, and we sincerely wish nobody would ever face anything like this. However, we also want everyone to know that the world is full of kindness, and many people are ready to lend a helping hand, no matter where you are or what your ordeal is. This support is especially important when an unbearable burden falls on your shoulders while you are alone in a foreign country and have to face the trouble on your own without family or friends," the volunteer group said in a message of gratitude to their supporters.

"At this present time, one might argue that their voice and support are not significant enough to make a change. This is not true. Every baht, dollar, ruble or hryvnia that goes into the mother’s account, every social media share and every news report re-inspire our faith in people and the kindness of the world, as well as increase Danya’s chances of coming back home. We extend our heartfelt thanks to you for that," the group added.

Daniel’s much-hoped-for recovery, the miracle that volunteers pray and struggle for, will require a lot of time, professional effort from Thai doctors, good luck, and money.

Those who wish to provide financial support, whether big or small, can donate through a direct transfer to Daniel’s mother’s bank account:

Account number: 264-4-690-857

Bank name: Bangkok Bank

Account holder: Liudmyla Andreieva

For more information about Daniel’s condition, alternative donation methods, and other ways to help, visit HelpDaniel.info.