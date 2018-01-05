PHUKET: An unidentified woman sustained serious head injuries yesterday night when she was involved in a motorbike accident on Phuket’s famed Muay Thai street Soi Ta-iad in Chalong.

Friday 5 January 2018, 10:10AM

A rescue worker attends to the unidentified woman inside the ambulance. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident at 10:15pm yesterday.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene in front of Ali’s BBQ to find an unconscious woman aged between 25-30 years old with a deep wound to her head. Nearby was a damaged Honda Click motorbike.

The woman was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

One rescue worker who attended the scene said that he believed the woman was Chinese but that there was no identification found on her.

“We were told by witnesses that the woman had come from the direction of Chao Fa East Rd and was riding along Soi Ta-iad. It is fairly steep where the accident took place and we according to witnesses a bike cut in front of her causing her to lose control of her motorbike and crash.

“We were told that back wheel of the bike went into the air and then fell and hit the woman,” the rescue worker explained.

Police have confirmed that they are making further investigations into the accident and also trying to find out who the woman is.