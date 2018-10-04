At 5pm yesterday (Oct 3), Kusoldharm rescue workers received notification from the Phuket Narenthorn Centre that a had drowned in a pond in Soi 12, Koh Kaew.
Rescue rescue arrived at the scene at about 5:30pm and carried out a search of the lake but could not find a body so they called in the Kusoldharm dive team.
At 7:08pm the dive team found the man’s body and brought it back to land before. The body was then transferred to hospital.
Phuket City Police are now investigating the incident.
Be the first to comment.