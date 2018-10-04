Unidentified man drowns in Phuket pond

PHUKET: An unidentified man, who police currently believe is a Myanmar national, drowned in a pond in Koh Kaew yesterday evening.

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 4 October 2018, 01:07PM

The Kusoldharm dive team go in search for the man’s body. Photo: the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

At 5pm yesterday (Oct 3), Kusoldharm rescue workers received notification from the Phuket Narenthorn Centre that a had drowned in a pond in Soi 12, Koh Kaew. Rescue rescue arrived at the scene at about 5:30pm and carried out a search of the lake but could not find a body so they called in the Kusoldharm dive team. At 7:08pm the dive team found the man’s body and brought it back to land before. The body was then transferred to hospital. Phuket City Police are now investigating the incident.