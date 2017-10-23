PHUKET: The body of an unidentified male was found in the mangroves at Koh Siray at about midday today (Oct 23), Maj Akaradej Kongprom of the Phuket City Police has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Monday 23 October 2017, 04:44PM

The body was discovered by a passer-by, who disappeared soon after police were called to the scene. Photo: Facebook

“The body was discovered by a passer-by, who disappeared soon after police were called to the scene. I did not meet the person who found the body,” said Maj Akaradej.

“It was floating in the waters of the mangrove forest, about 300 metres from the three-way junction at Koh Siray fish market,” he said.

“From the body it appears that the man had been dead for at least three days. We have not found a cause of death or any identity yet.

“We do not know the man’s age either. We are currently still in the investigation process,” he added.

“The hospital is examining the body,” he concluded.

Mak Akaradej refused to respond to any further questions regarding the discovery.