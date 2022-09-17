Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that an unidentified foreigner was involved in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of this morning (Sept 17) that left the man dead at the scene.

deathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 September 2022, 12:24PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident happened around 3:15am this morning near Ban Manik School on Si Sunthon Road in Thalang where it appeared the man lost control of his bike at high speed while navigating a curve in the road.

On being informed of the incident, Lt. Col. Pattwat Yodkwan of Thalang Police Station proceeded to the scene where he was joined by rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and medical workers from Thalang Hospital.

They arrived to find a red and white coloured PCX Honda motorcycle with the registration number 7 PO-8925, Bangkok, lying damaged on its side on the road.

Nearby was a white Mazda sedan which had incurred damage to its rear bumper.

About three metres from the bike was the body of the man lying on his back. He was wearing a light coloured crew neck t-shirt, light brown shorts and was sporting several tattoos. A shattered helmet was found near his body as was a sling bag and wallet although no identification documents were inside.

Brightview Center

The man’s neck was broken and there was a severe wound on the left side of his face which was bleeding profusely. The right side of his abdomen had also suffered serious wounds.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital where a full autopsy was to be conducted by doctors.

After conferring with eye witnesses, initial investigations revealed the man was riding his bike towards the Heroines’ Monument on Thepkrasattri Road at high speed when he lost control at the curve in the road. He then crashed into the outside area of a nearby coffee shop before his body was thrown from the bike, slamming into a traffic sign and electricity power pole.

The bike careered into the side of the sedan which belonged to workers in a nearby convenience store, causing damage to the rear bumper.

Police confirmed they needed to investigate further so as to identify the man before notifying relatives of his passing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges
Satree School students receive scholarships
Xi and Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Six charged over school shooting death
Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest
IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities
Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class
Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen
Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children
Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tagged rocks at Racha Yai || September 15
Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting

 

Phuket community
11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges

Difficult to believe that there are corrupt officials in "The Land of Smiles." ...(Read More)

Building walls in communities

Unjust and detrimental living conditions have been imposed on Mr Roberto and his family that could e...(Read More)

Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport

Facts CNN: There are 40,000 Buddhist temples in Thailand. According Thai Office of National Buddhism...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

All this has nothing to do with cannabis. It is all just a excuse for powerplay games. Cannabis is h...(Read More)

Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair

Who is compensating the sellers who loose money by selling below present marketing prices? Sellers ...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

Boy took gun 'accidentally' to class, fired 'accidentally, throw away in a canal near ...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

If any bill in this country need revision of it's contents it should be the alcohol bill. Abuse ...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

The truth is right there to read. The computer did it! Just like motorbikes kill people in this coun...(Read More)

Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children

This is the most disgusting and heinous crime I have heard of in many years. A mother doing this to ...(Read More)

Building walls in communities

and Kakkaman, maybe you should find a job for yourself...seems you more focused on reply other peop...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 