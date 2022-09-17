Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that an unidentified foreigner was involved in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of this morning (Sept 17) that left the man dead at the scene.

deathaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 September 2022, 12:24PM

The incident happened around 3:15am this morning near Ban Manik School on Si Sunthon Road in Thalang where it appeared the man lost control of his bike at high speed while navigating a curve in the road.

On being informed of the incident, Lt. Col. Pattwat Yodkwan of Thalang Police Station proceeded to the scene where he was joined by rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and medical workers from Thalang Hospital.

They arrived to find a red and white coloured PCX Honda motorcycle with the registration number 7 PO-8925, Bangkok, lying damaged on its side on the road.

Nearby was a white Mazda sedan which had incurred damage to its rear bumper.

About three metres from the bike was the body of the man lying on his back. He was wearing a light coloured crew neck t-shirt, light brown shorts and was sporting several tattoos. A shattered helmet was found near his body as was a sling bag and wallet although no identification documents were inside.

The man’s neck was broken and there was a severe wound on the left side of his face which was bleeding profusely. The right side of his abdomen had also suffered serious wounds.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital where a full autopsy was to be conducted by doctors.

After conferring with eye witnesses, initial investigations revealed the man was riding his bike towards the Heroines’ Monument on Thepkrasattri Road at high speed when he lost control at the curve in the road. He then crashed into the outside area of a nearby coffee shop before his body was thrown from the bike, slamming into a traffic sign and electricity power pole.

The bike careered into the side of the sedan which belonged to workers in a nearby convenience store, causing damage to the rear bumper.

Police confirmed they needed to investigate further so as to identify the man before notifying relatives of his passing.