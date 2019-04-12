THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Unesco project aims to give prominent women the recognition they deserve

Khunying Lin Srivisanvaja was the first Thai woman to receive a medical degree and practise medicine in Thailand. Su­malee Viravaidya, a journalist, ensured a gender equality clause was added to the Thai Constitution. Khunying Yai Dam­rongthammasan was a devout dhamma practitioner who wrote a widely celebrated Buddhist text. What do all of these women have in common? Relative anonymity.

CultureHistory
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 21 April 2019, 03:00PM

Despite their achieve­ments, none has a Wikipedia page or an online pres­ence on a level commonly associated with their male peers. And yet their accomplishments have had a last­ing impact on Thai society.

In order to help recognise women who have con­tributed to positive change in society, Unesco has initiated the project #Wiki4Women, which coincided with last month’s International Women’s Day. It was carried out in cities all over the world, including Cai­ro, Lima, Paris, New Delhi, Reykjavik and Bangkok.

In the Thai capital, the project invited like-minded digitally literate citizens to edit and create content on Wikipedia to highlight and honour im­portant historical female figures in the areas of education, science and culture. The “edit-a-thon” was carried out with guidance from a team of volunteers from Wikimedia Thailand.

“Nowadays, we can see many talented women in Thailand and around the world, but not many events to give them an opportunity to showcase their work,” said Nathanik Klaklangsmorn, Editorial Liaison Of­ficer at Associated Press. “So as soon as I heard about #Wiki4Women, I got in touch straight away. More profiles of talented women in both digital media and the real world will showcase their achievements and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

A quick Google search eas­ily yields information on prominent men spanning every period of history. Their female peers have far less of a presence in the digital sphere. Women’s achievements remain unrecognised, and in some cases, even suppressed.

But what is so im­portant about having a Wikipedia page?

A closer look reveals that only 17% of biogra­phies on Wikipedia feature women and only 10% of people who create and edit content on Wikipedia are women. Women have a hard time getting a look in in history because most of it is written by men.

Movements like #Wiki4Women are bringing more stories of notable women to light, allowing people to become more aware of the great con­tributions women have made to help shape our common history and society.

Khunying Lin, Sumalee and Khu­nying Yai are just three examples of women lost to history despite the significant changes they helped bring about in society.

Upon her return to Thailand from studying abroad in 1924, Khunying Lin, née Margaret Lin Xavier, also known as Dr Lin, became an obstetri­cian, working for the Thai Red Cross, Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health’s medical facility in Bang Rak, where she mainly treated sexually transmitted diseases. She also established a medical clinic with her half-sister Chan Xavier, who worked as a pharmacist.

Splash Beach Club

Sumalee was a journalist who wrote for The Nation and The Bangkok Post in the 1970s. She was the only woman on the committee drafting the Constitution after the Oct 14, 1973 student uprising and subsequent res­ignation of the military government. According to a New York Times profile in 1973, she initially wanted the word “sex” to be added to a sentence stipu­lating: “Every person, regardless of race or religion, is equally protected by this Constitution.” Her request was overwhelmingly overruled.

Sumalee took issue with laws that made women legally inferior to their husbands upon marriage. At that time, there were many things a Thai woman could not do without her husband’s consent – get a job, obtain a passport, buy property. In the end, the committee reached a compromise, adding a clause that stated: “Marriage shall be based on the equality of the partners, both le­gally and morally.”

Born in 1886, Khunying Yai was taught to read and write, unlike most Thai women at the time. She studied with monks and became well versed in Buddhist doctrine. After the death of her husband, she spent the rest of her life meditating and studying scripture at a monastery in southern Thailand until her death in 1944. Evidence strongly suggests that she was the au­thor of the well-known Buddhist text Thammanuthamma-patipatti.

Chadatan Osatis, a lecturer from the College of Population Studies, Chu­lalongkorn University, suggested that women’s stories have been historically suppressed because of how hard it has been to break the patriarchal status quo.

“In society, especially Thai cultural norms, the stereotype of the ‘good’ women is fixed,” she said. “It has his­torically been difficult for women to share their opinions or their desire for change. Showcasing more women on Wikipedia is a great way to reveal their contributions, whether they be in the past, present or future.”

The gender gap is another enduring issue Wikipedia is trying to address.

“It’s all about gender equality,” said Athikhun Suwannakhan, one of the main coordinators from the Wikime­dians in Thailand User Group. It’s clear that women are represented less in comparison with men, in both the real world and the digital space. The gender gap on Wikipedia contributes to the systemic bias in Wikipedia content.

“The event is a good starting point for turning this around. In the long run, we would like to see more women getting involved in our movement. In the end, it not only applies to women, but also to other under-represented groups in society, such as people of col­our, LGBT and ethnic minorities.”

Chariya Chiumkanokchai is a pro­gramme assistant for education for Sustainable Development and Global Citizenship at Unesco Bangkok.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony attracts record numbers to Ayutthaya
Sinbad the Sailor - Was Phuket the mariner’s old stomping ground?
Peranakannitat Museum in Phuket Town
Nong Bank, 8, honoured as model citizen for cleaning Patong canal
AirAsia’s failed ad campaign is a reminder of the perils of word play
Ancient sites put up Unesco shield
Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured
Sacred Geometry: Does mathematics hold a case for intelligent design?
Phuket begins Songkran with traditional festivities
Mayor invites people see sand pagodas on Patong Beach
Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows
Phuket Airport readies for Songkran rush
Phuket shuts down for Songkran long weekend
Police to crack down on lurid Songkran videos, pics
Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

I agree with CJ69 100%. However, there is a good chance that like the several 100K or millions of ...(Read More)

Second fire in three days breaks out in Rawai

Piled up/dumped garbage everywhere you look on Phuket. What is wrong with Phuket garbage 'cultu...(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

Bravo Navy!Who needs this things? Why not have a boat if you want to live on the water? Horst...(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

always best to do this as high season comes to a close......(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

Thailand 4.0...(Read More)

In Big Joke saga, border patrol boss gets last laugh

Hope this new Immigration Chief continues with the idea of General Big Joke to stop with that 90 day...(Read More)

King cobra female caught in Patong, 30 eggs missing from nest

No need to investigate k, if you (I know you don't have any friends to eat with you) had Pad Tha...(Read More)

In Big Joke saga, border patrol boss gets last laugh

wow...in what language was that comment written in?...(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

This is kinda like the Principal, the School Counselor and a couple teachers getting together with t...(Read More)

Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution

.. " One has no authority". Just dismiss yourself. Need other departments to come in and d...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 