THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Unesco awards Bagan World Heritage status

YANGON: Unesco inscribed Myanmar’s ancient town of Bagan, famed for its thousands of pagodas, as a World Heritage Site at the weekend.

Travel
By TTR Weekly

Monday 8 July 2019, 10:02AM

Bagan’s successful inclusion on the prestigious list of cultural monuments was filed under the official UNESCO ID 1588 and meets criteria III, IV and VI. Photo: Stefan Fussan

Bagan’s successful inclusion on the prestigious list of cultural monuments was filed under the official UNESCO ID 1588 and meets criteria III, IV and VI. Photo: Stefan Fussan

Along with Bagan, Unesco has so far awarded World Heritage status to more than 20 cultural sites at the meeting of the UN’s cultural body in Baku, Azerbaijan, which continues until July 10, reports TTR Weekly. (See story here.)

It ended a long wait for Myanmar, which first applied for World Heritage status back in 1997. Bagan is now the fourth World Heritage site in the country, but by far the most important addition to the list as far as the country’s tourism industry is concerned. The other three are the Pyu city-states of Halin, Beikthano and Sri Ksetra.

Reuters was the first to report the addition of the 11th to 13th century Bagan to the Unesco list.

It noted that the “decision recognizes the importance of the central Myanmar site – which includes more than 3,500 stupas, temples, monasteries and other structures and will likely be a boon to Myanmar’s tourist industry.”

The International Council on Monuments and Sites recommended the listing to Unesco during its annual general meeting.

“Myanmar had adopted a new heritage law and had formed plans to reduce the impact of hotels and tourism developments around the temple,” the council noted.

“Myanmar had reversed some “inappropriate conservation interventions,” the body said, noting that Bagan was important for its historical significance and as a place of continuing Buddhist worship.

Bagan was officially “referred” to Unesco for a listing in 1997, but military junta rule responsible for human right violations and accusations that officials responsible for Bagan’s conservation ignored experts’ advice on restoration efforts halted that application.

Earthquakes also damaged the ancient structures, most recently in 2016 when nearly 200 temples were damaged by a 6.8 magnitude quake.

Myanmar officially renewed efforts to list the site since a transition from military rule began in 2011, according to the Reuters report.

Since then, Bagan embarked on a complicated and time-consuming application process that had to deal with various restoration concerns presented by Unesco experts. They included the need to establish an adequate buffer zone between the ancient pagodas and the town as well as the removal of a golf course.

“Bagan is living heritage, having endured all forms of challenges for more than a thousand years,” said Myanmar diplomat Kyaw Zeya, speaking on behalf of the Myanmar delegation at the Baku meeting.

“Today we are celebrating the joyous moment of the successful inscription of Bagan in the World Heritage List. Afterwards, we will continue our efforts on the conservation and management of Bagan so that this treasured heritage will remain for another thousand years.”

– Don Ross

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Blazing Saddles: How jumping in the saddle can take our love lives up a gear
Back on board with record-breaking sailor Yassine Darkaoui
Surf’s up in Khao Lak
Art for good with Tote the travelling artist and humanitarian
Blazing Saddles: A lesson from Brisbane
Pet-sitting: travel for animal lovers with a sense of adventure
To E, or not to E? A time and a place for the electric bike
Happy Holistay: Make a splash on a Phuket staycation
Phuket’s Tourist Triad
Journey of a lifetime: Turkey’s most-travelled man is putting Phuket on the map
Staying afloat: children and cheap ‘floaties’ just don’t mix
Blazing Saddles: Cycling to 70
Snorkelling: safe or dangerous? It’s up to you
Bicycling with an Angle: The great outdoors with two wheels and a collapsible rod
Quirky accommodation: Something for the more adventurous traveller

 

Phuket community
Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

The gentleman's name was Steve Williams Winters. He was the manager at Fiji Palms located in Ao ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat

Indeed, all just paper safety. Passenger & crew manifests, make it more easy to know who died or...(Read More)

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

Pipes just not break off. That only happens when pipes are rotten. Such factory, as it is in the mi...(Read More)

Consumer confidence at 21-month low

No confidence in present politics, weak purchasing power ( many people live in debts, just pay inter...(Read More)

Corruption rife in schools, study finds

How much nicer to live here if life is 30% cheaper when there would be no corruption....(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel your comments are totally insensitive. Blame the drowning victims?? There are lifeguards on b...(Read More)

Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket

Not to nit-pick, but since the Phoenix disaster aren't we all supposed to wear flotation vests o...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

"and i(sic) suggest people use eyes, brain and reason(sic) because its (sic) real life and not ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: The cost of living in paradise

Wow, limit your responses much. Not a good way to get valuable data. At least include a section for ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

and i suggest people use eyes, brain and reason because its real life and not just kindergarden...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 