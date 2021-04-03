BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Underwear thief strikes in Cherng Talay

Underwear thief strikes in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Local residents in Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay, are on the lookout for a young man who stole a woman’s underwear from in front of her house in broad daylight.

crime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 April 2021, 12:13PM

The thief was caught in the act by a camera mounted in front of the woman’s house. Screenshot: Supplied

The thief was caught in the act by a camera mounted in front of the woman’s house. Screenshot: Supplied

The woman, Wanyen Thongyeun, 43, reported that she still feels insecure from the incident, and warned others to beware the panty nicker.

Miss Wanyen explained that she realised her underwear had been stolen at about 3:35pm on Wednesday (Mar 31) while she was leaving her house, a single-level rowhouse in Soi Pasak 4/1, to pick up her daughter from school.

She saw her husband’s underwear had fallen under the clothes rack and went to pick it up when she noticed that four pairs of her undergarments were missing.

Ms Wanyen checked the footage from a CCTV camera fitted to the front of her house and saw a young man arrive in front of her house on a motorbike.

Without removing his helmet, the man walked up to the clothes rack, selected and removed her underwear and left. While removing the underwear he dropped one pair of panties, but quickly picked them up before leaving.

Ms Wanyen pointed out that the man had taken only her underwear. He had not taken her any of her daughter’s underwear, which were hanging up right beside hers.

UWC Thailand

She also noted that the thief chose not to take any of her husband’s underwear as well.

This was not the first time that her underwear had been stolen, Ms Wanyen said.

“About two months ago, there was an incident like this one. At that time we had only one camera installed. After that incident, one more camera was installed, making it possible to capture the image of the thief stealing panties, as shown in the clip,” she said.

“Right now I am scared and I want to mount another camera at the back of the house because most of the time I am at home alone,” she added.

“I want the police to patrol the area more often, and warn neighbors in the area to be careful,” Ms Wanyen said.

Ms Wanyen confirmed that she had reported the incident to the police about what to do next, but she had not yet filed a formal complaint that would require a police investigation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New speed limit of 120km/h starts
TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine
Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket
Government assures it is not at fiscal risk
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s ’Jack the Ripper’ sentenced over murder while on parole! || April 2
Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order
Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit
Phuket school douses fears of student gang fight brewing
Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required
Plan to evacuate Thais if Myanmar strife escalates
Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
New app to book COVID shots
State mulls free flights in sandbox
Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin
Phuket Airport prepares for international visitors

 

Phuket community
Government assures it is not at fiscal risk

Sell some military equipment and cut high-level gov officials' salaries. Sorted....(Read More)

Government assures it is not at fiscal risk

Of course the annual routine report not shows any (fiscal) risks. Routine, show everything is normal...(Read More)

Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required

As Fascinated experienced, and with him so many others, the obsessed Thai office regimental paper bu...(Read More)

Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

After 5 years in Courts, finally a correction. The 2015 Court order was not legal, and no evidence. ...(Read More)

Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

This stinks to high heaven. Would be interesting to know who paid how much and who accepted it to al...(Read More)

Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit

Anyway, a lot of testing have to be done now. Holiday friends, Phuket Van driver, school- and badmin...(Read More)

Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit

Why do you start this story with misleading headlines? Typical dodgy media, make the headlines atten...(Read More)

Phuket school douses fears of student gang fight brewing

PN must be running short of newsworthy stories to post....(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

100 percent agree with you Kurt, they want the dollars so they should adapt....(Read More)

Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year

the government needs to repair the hole in their pocket as it is blatantly obvious they are fondling...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Revive 555 Festival
Brightview Center

 