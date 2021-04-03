Underwear thief strikes in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Local residents in Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay, are on the lookout for a young man who stole a woman’s underwear from in front of her house in broad daylight.

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 April 2021, 12:13PM

The thief was caught in the act by a camera mounted in front of the woman’s house. Screenshot: Supplied

The woman, Wanyen Thongyeun, 43, reported that she still feels insecure from the incident, and warned others to beware the panty nicker.

Miss Wanyen explained that she realised her underwear had been stolen at about 3:35pm on Wednesday (Mar 31) while she was leaving her house, a single-level rowhouse in Soi Pasak 4/1, to pick up her daughter from school.

She saw her husband’s underwear had fallen under the clothes rack and went to pick it up when she noticed that four pairs of her undergarments were missing.

Ms Wanyen checked the footage from a CCTV camera fitted to the front of her house and saw a young man arrive in front of her house on a motorbike.

Without removing his helmet, the man walked up to the clothes rack, selected and removed her underwear and left. While removing the underwear he dropped one pair of panties, but quickly picked them up before leaving.

Ms Wanyen pointed out that the man had taken only her underwear. He had not taken her any of her daughter’s underwear, which were hanging up right beside hers.

She also noted that the thief chose not to take any of her husband’s underwear as well.

This was not the first time that her underwear had been stolen, Ms Wanyen said.

“About two months ago, there was an incident like this one. At that time we had only one camera installed. After that incident, one more camera was installed, making it possible to capture the image of the thief stealing panties, as shown in the clip,” she said.

“Right now I am scared and I want to mount another camera at the back of the house because most of the time I am at home alone,” she added.

“I want the police to patrol the area more often, and warn neighbors in the area to be careful,” Ms Wanyen said.

Ms Wanyen confirmed that she had reported the incident to the police about what to do next, but she had not yet filed a formal complaint that would require a police investigation.