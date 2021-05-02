Underwater object found near Phuket ‘not a bomb’

PHUKET: A round object found underwater by local fishermen off the southern end of the island province has been examined and found not to be an explosive, according to Third Naval Area commander Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 2 May 2021, 07:25PM

An object is found on the seabed off Phuket by fishmermen on Saturday. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

V/Adm Choengchai, who is also director of the 3rd Area Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), said on Sunday that a Phuket-based Thai-MECC office was told by a local fishermen’s group on Friday (Apr 30) that an unidentified object had been found underwater west of Koh Ael island, reprts the Bangkok Post. Naval officers from an explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Third Naval Area went to the spot to investigate yesterday. They found it was a round aluminium-like hollow object about 45 centimetres in diameter. It was 6 metres below the surface, about 20 metres west of Koh Ael. It was determined that the object was not an explosive device. Further investigation was underway, V/Adm Choengchai said.