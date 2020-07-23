Undefeated Wanheng to fight again

BOXING: Unbeaten WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin will fight in the US for the first time after reversing his decision to retire, his promoter Golden Boy Promotions said.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 July 2020, 10:29AM

Wanheng Menayothin in action against Simphiwe Khonco last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

The 34-year-old Thai, whose 54-0 record surpasses Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0, surprisingly announced his retirement last month on social media.

“Nobody knows my body better than myself,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Everybody wants money but I prefer protecting my body.”

Shortly after the announcement, Wanheng, dubbed the ‘Dwarf Giant,’ had a medical check-up and the dcotors said he could continue fighting although he had some physical problems.

Sky Sports reported this week that it has been confirmed that he will, in fact, fight again meaning his US promoter Golden Boy Promotions can stage his first fight outside of his home country.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told Sky Sports about Wanheng’s change of heart: “It had a lot to do with the [COVID-19] pandemic. There is a lot of uncertainty and sadness in the world.

“I think he felt frustrated with everything going on. I think he said it out of emotions.

“We have spoken to his handlers who told us it was something emotional.

“He saw what is going on around the world and boxing isn’t so important right now.

“But luckily they came back and said: ‘He will consider fighting again, he was just being emotional’. We said: ‘Great, we will support him.’

“We really want to bring him to the US so people can see how talented he really is.

“Once we get a date going for him, then we’ll look at opponents. But right now? We’re just happy he isn’t retired and is fighting again.”

Gomez previously told Sky Sports: “When you have a fighter like him with a remarkable record, it is very exciting.

“He really is a terrific fighter. He’s very, very good. The best guy in his division. He’s one of the best fighters in the world.”

The champion, known in Thailand as Wanheng CPF, was originally scheduled to fight Marco Rementizo of the Philippines in California in April but the match was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, his Thai promoter Piyarat Vachirarattanawong said the champion had yet to hang up his gloves.

“He admitted he announced his retirement because of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Piyarat said.

The Maha Sarakham native, whose real name is Chayaphon Moonsri, scored a unanimous decision over South Africa’s Simphiwe Khonco in his previous fight in Chon Buri last October.