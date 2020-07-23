Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Undefeated Wanheng to fight again

Undefeated Wanheng to fight again

BOXING: Unbeaten WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin will fight in the US for the first time after reversing his decision to retire, his promoter Golden Boy Promotions said.

Boxing
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 July 2020, 10:29AM

Wanheng Menayothin in action against Simphiwe Khonco last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Wanheng Menayothin in action against Simphiwe Khonco last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

The 34-year-old Thai, whose 54-0 record surpasses Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0, surprisingly announced his retirement last month on social media.

“Nobody knows my body better than myself,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Everybody wants money but I prefer protecting my body.”

Shortly after the announcement, Wanheng, dubbed the ‘Dwarf Giant,’ had a medical check-up and the dcotors said he could continue fighting although he had some physical problems.

Sky Sports reported this week that it has been confirmed that he will, in fact, fight again meaning his US promoter Golden Boy Promotions can stage his first fight outside of his home country.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told Sky Sports about Wanheng’s change of heart: “It had a lot to do with the [COVID-19] pandemic. There is a lot of uncertainty and sadness in the world.

“I think he felt frustrated with everything going on. I think he said it out of emotions.

“We have spoken to his handlers who told us it was something emotional.

“He saw what is going on around the world and boxing isn’t so important right now.

UWC Thailand

“But luckily they came back and said: ‘He will consider fighting again, he was just being emotional’. We said: ‘Great, we will support him.’

“We really want to bring him to the US so people can see how talented he really is.

“Once we get a date going for him, then we’ll look at opponents. But right now? We’re just happy he isn’t retired and is fighting again.”

Gomez previously told Sky Sports: “When you have a fighter like him with a remarkable record, it is very exciting.

“He really is a terrific fighter. He’s very, very good. The best guy in his division. He’s one of the best fighters in the world.”

The champion, known in Thailand as Wanheng CPF, was originally scheduled to fight Marco Rementizo of the Philippines in California in April but the match was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, his Thai promoter Piyarat Vachirarattanawong said the champion had yet to hang up his gloves.

“He admitted he announced his retirement because of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Piyarat said.

The Maha Sarakham native, whose real name is Chayaphon Moonsri, scored a unanimous decision over South Africa’s Simphiwe Khonco in his previous fight in Chon Buri last October.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Will anyone catch Mercedes?
Klopp delighted by trophy lift after Liverpool hit Chelsea for five
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief
Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone
Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola
Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test
Stokes stars as England level West Indies series
Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis
Wolves bolster Europa League bid, Blades blunted by Everton
Less than one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll
Pearson sacked as Watford manager
De Gea blunders hand Chelsea FA Cup final place
Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking
Hamilton hot in Hungary
Promoted Leeds clinch Championship title

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

...who just 'supervise volunteers from under the trees. Their participation is just joining phot...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Governor, tell Phuket inhabitants how much budget there is for keeping beaches daily clean ( nr 1 t...(Read More)

Thailand to be star player in COVID success story doco

As the Covid-19 virus is exploding in other parts of the world, international flying is not advisabl...(Read More)

Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to the Cabinet

@Fascinated, You are right, all the Phuket 'private' ponds and lakes are full. Wondering w...(Read More)

State of emergency extended

Its all about control and suppression of citizens, nothing else. Covid is used as an excuse but what...(Read More)

Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to the Cabinet

It could be several years before this pipeline is ever built. By the time the project starts, there ...(Read More)

State of emergency extended

It's a no- win situation for the government. A vaccine will not make any difference, the virus w...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Sorry.... is there an alternate universe where this is happening? ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Thank you for your enlightened comment Khun Capricornball...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing

This subsidy can only lead to confusion. If a hotel is advertising discounted rates or special offer...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 