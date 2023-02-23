Uncover the exciting tale behind the next big thing happening in world’s most sought-after island destination

Following the proven success of Treehouses Villas Resort in Phuket – Khao Yao Noi, UNDERWOOD’s unique design and exceptional manufacturing expertise of upscale, sustainable and long-lasting Treehouses is expanding globally. We are thrilled to invite you to this highly anticipated evening in Phuket!



Friday 24 February 2023, 02:12PM

Get an inside look at a new development initiative in a secluded paradise-like place, ranked as best island destination and situated next to a UNESCO World Heritage site. Learn how we combine luxury, innovation and sustainability in an architectural marvel that blends in with the nature keeping it raw and as we found it. Mingle with art enthusiasts and artists in this night of art, architecture and entertainment.

Expect music, drinks, food, while you experience an incredible array of artwork, insights and win an expensive piece of art by raffle.

The much-awaited night of art & architecture will take place at the Grind Café (at the entrance of famous Junkyard Theatre in Phuket) a place that embodies an unleashed creative world, by the award-winning and renowned artist designer, John Underwood. Discover how his career in art production, close collaboration with top luxury hospitality designers and brands led to the creation of a treehouse concept loved by nature lovers, luxury seekers & tourists worldwide.

This event aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the treehouses and the investment opportunities associated with the development. The event will feature presentations from our award-winning team of architects, designers, and hospitality experts, who will impart their expertise and insights on the project. Moreover, attendees will have the chance to engage in interactive discussions and ask questions, receiving insightful responses from our knowledgeable experts.

Come join us on our mission to make the world a better place, and experience how we are shaping the luxury hospitality for a better tomorrow. Find out the potential of this that cares about planet ECO project and how you can be and benefits from revolutionary projects like Explorar Treehouses El Nido.

We look forward to seeing you at the venue. (Complimentary drinks & finger food) RSVP Now! by completing the registration at https://elnidobeach.com/underwood-phuket/

Venue: The Grind Café Phuket

Thursday, March 02 (Free Entry)

For more information:

Website: https://elnidobeach.com/

Ph: Louis Cousin +66 (0) 92 75 28 711