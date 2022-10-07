British International School, Phuket
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council yesterday (Oct 6) voted against debating alleged widespread abuses in China’’s Xinjiang region after intense lobbying by Beijing, in a heavy setback for Western nations.

Chinese
By AFP

Friday 7 October 2022, 10:19AM

The move came after former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet released her long-delayed Xinjiang report. Photo: AFP

The United States and allies last month brought a draft decision targeting China to the UN’s top rights body, seeking as a bare minimum a discussion on Xinjiang.

The move came after former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet released her long-delayed Xinjiang report, citing possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region.

Western countries thought that by going no further than simply seeking to talk about the findings, enough other nations would not block putting it on the agenda.

But in a moment of knife-edge drama, countries on the 47-member council in Geneva voted 19-17 against holding a debate on human rights in Xinjiang, with 11 nations abstaining.

“This is a victory for developing countries and a victory for truth and justice,” tweeted Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Amnesty International branded the vote farcical, while Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it betrayed abuse victims.

“The United States condemns today’s vote preventing a discussion about Xinjiang,” US ambassador to the council Michele Taylor tweeted.

Inaction “shamefully suggests some countries are free from scrutiny and allowed to violate human rights with impunity”.

Western plot failed’

The nations voting against a debate were Bolivia, Cameroon, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Gabon, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Senegal, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Argentina, Armenia, Benin, Brazil, The Gambia, India, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico and Ukraine abstained.

Washington and some Western countries have used Xinjiang “to spread rumours and cause trouble, engaging in political manipulation under the guise of human rights, attempting to smear China’s image,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“The plot by the US and some Western countries has once again failed.

“Xinjiang-related issues are fundamentally not human rights issues, but are counter-terrorism, deradicalisation and anti-separatism issues.”

The draft decision was put forward by the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Turkey, among others.

One Western diplomat stressed that regardless of the outcome, “the number one objective has been fulfilled” in putting Xinjiang in the spotlight.

Dreadful message’

Bachelet’s report, published minutes before her term ended on Aug 31, highlighted “credible” allegations of widespread torture, arbitrary detention and violations of religious and reproductive rights.

It brought UN endorsement to long-running allegations that Beijing detained more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslims and forcibly sterilised women.

Beijing vehemently rejected the charges, insisting it was running vocational training centres in the region to counter extremism.

Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard said yesterday’s vote put the council in “the farcical position of ignoring the findings of the UN’s own human rights office”.

“For council member states to vote against even discussing a situation where the UN itself says crimes against humanity may have occurred makes a mockery of everything the Human Rights Council is supposed to stand for.”

HRW’s China director Sophie Richardson called it an “abdication of responsibility and a betrayal of Uyghur victims”.

The International Service for Human Rights’ China advocate Raphael Viana David said: “Council members sent today a dreadful message: China remains so far untouchable.”

Muslim countries’ position ‘shameful’

ISHR executive director Phil Lynch said it was “shameful” that “Muslim countries... have overwhelmingly failed to even support a UN discussion on rights abuses against Uyghurs.”

Indonesian ambassador Febrian Ruddyard said: “As the world’s largest Muslim country and a vibrant democracy, we cannot close our eyes to the plight of our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

But, as China did not consent, a discussion “will not yield meaningful progress”, hence Indonesia voted ‘no’.

The sentiment was echoed by Qatari ambassador Hend Al-Muftah.

China launched an all-out offensive to dismiss Bachelet’s report.

African countries, where China is the leading creditor after making massive infrastructure investments, faced particularly heavy lobbying, observers said.

In the end, only Somalia voted ‘yes’ out of 13 countries.

Britain’s ambassador Simon Manley said the close result nonetheless showed Beijing that “a significant number of countries will not be silenced when it comes to egregious human rights violations”, whoever the perpetrator.

Phuket community
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week

The only intoxicant allowed these days are kratom and ganja....(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

Arrested in January, confessed charges, just expelled from Force 5 months later. And until yesterday...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Seeing the photo of that DNP tourist director I can only sigh. How this man can sign a 'order&#...(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

things seems to get worst day by day in Thailand..not sure i'm the only one feeling it but.. thi...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

During such happenings/follow ups I always think about that poor old thai couple, plucking mushrooms...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

How many baht in brown envelopes the 'BMW-parents' paid to law enforcement to keep their 15 ...(Read More)

Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack

@Christysweet How do you know that the use of drugs and the dismissal from the police force was ...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

"man-ger.." Cute but inaccurate. My concern is how societies ignore how 1/2 of the po...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Head line of this article could be also: "Phi Phi Island under renewed foreign tourist scamming...(Read More)

Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

Actually it is Brazil that is gun violence capital of the world with 23 deaths per 100,000. USA is ...(Read More)

 

