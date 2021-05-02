The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UN fails to agree on Myanmar statement, diplomats blame China, Russia

UN fails to agree on Myanmar statement, diplomats blame China, Russia

WORLD: The UN Security Council failed to agree Friday (Apr 30) on a joint statement on the crisis in Myanmar after a closed-door meeting, with diplomats blaming Beijing - the junta’s main backer - and Russia for raising objections and putting forward their own competing text.

MyanmardeathmilitarypoliticsChineseviolence
By AFP

Sunday 2 May 2021, 12:15PM

UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener met with Myanmar junta leader Gen Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of an Asean meeting. Photo: AFP.

UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener met with Myanmar junta leader Gen Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of an Asean meeting. Photo: AFP.

The session was convened by Vietnam to present the conclusions of a recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Indonesia. Asean is to appoint an envoy to help resolve the crisis sparked by the Feb 1 coup by the Myanmar military.

During the meeting, the UN Special Envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who is currently touring the region, gave a report on her long meeting with Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, held on the sidelines of the Asean meeting.

Diplomats said the envoy, who is currently based in Bangkok, once again had her request for a visit to Myanmar denied.

During the meeting, Brunei, which currently holds the presidency of Asean, floated the idea of a joint visit to Myanmar by the UN envoy and her future Asean counterpart.

A draft Security Council declaration, drawn up by Britain, failed to win full endorsement as it stood.

A copy obtained by AFP showed that it planned to give “full support for the central role of Asean” and to encourage a visit to Myanmar by Schraner Burgener “as soon as possible.”

It said that members of the Security Council “once again strongly condemned violence against peaceful protestors” and “reiterated their call on the military to exercise utmost restraint.”

But diplomats said China and Russia objected to the British draft and proposed their own short competing text, which proved unacceptable to the majority of the Security Council.

Discussions were still underway for a merger of the two draft statements yesterday, diplomats said.

Nearly 760 civilians have been killed by police and soldiers in the past three months, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The junta puts the death toll at 258 dead by April 15, calling the demonstrators “rioters” who engaged in “acts of terrorism”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

What iconic Phuket locations do you want to see on the MONOPOLY: Phuket edition board?
Vaccine app seizes up on its first day
Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark
Finance Ministry reduces 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.3%
Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts
Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree
All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again
Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order
COVID alert for Phuket airline passengers
Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 14-day quarantine returns as private sector wants to buy vaccines || April 30
Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket
Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Two men injured as pickup slams into stopped garbage truck
Women arrested in 100k meth pill drug raid

 

Phuket community
Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way

As long a construction-work educated insular /blocking matters thinking/dictating otherworldly per...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

Right now, don't even think about herd immunity. That is just dreaming/wishful thinking. Nothing...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

The panicking 'wip-wap' behavior, overnight a total 15D/14N quarantine order again for touri...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

Many Phuket hotels are empty, are not available to be a quarantine hotel? Why not? What block the ho...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

How much is diff between Government and arr. foreigners Q-hotel rates?Thai can't resist a discri...(Read More)

Vaccine app seizes up on its first day

Same people responsible for the online immigration reporting, 555?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

By all means allow private access to vaccines but lets keep a watch on what private hospital groups ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

The whole vaccination program for Phuket is no more than a media appeasement- not thought through or...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

Jeez- it cn't be that hard to find empty hotel rooms in Phuket at the moment. Sunwing in Kamala ...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

At home quarantine? Recipe for a Thai variant: 2 parts capitalist greed, 1 part ignorance. Bake at n...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand

 